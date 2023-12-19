George Santos Pours Piping Hot Tea About Former Congressional Colleagues

Some of us wondered what in the world the House of Representatives was thinking when it expelled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) from the chamber. The guy had spent nearly a year behind the scenes on Capitol Hill, and he's clearly a consummate gossip who may or may not be bound by ethical considerations. And now he not only knows too much, he has every reason to exact his revenge. This is an extremely precarious situation for the frauds in Congress, and I couldn't be happier.

In truth, it's extremely alarming that, in America, an elected representative has been removed from office merely on the strength of accusations, without having had a fair trial and a conviction. But once again, our betters have written new rules which may come back to bite them.

There are plenty of politicians in our formerly august Capitol who ought not to throw stones. The most egregious example of a congressperson who must be removed is Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) There is copious evidence that the antisemitic Squad member married her own brother in order to commit fraud. That this woman continues to sit in my House of Representatives and pass legislation is an affront and a disgrace for every second of every minute of every day it is allowed to continue.

Probably because Santos is a Republican, the House took the extraordinary step of expelling him. Congress is peopled with liars, frauds, crooks, and perverts, but they know how to hide it in public. Santos was just a little too upfront with it and he was making them look bad. So they got on their high horse and removed him from their midst. Unfortunately for them, though, he isn't going away, and he's motivated and ready to spill the tea about the things he saw and heard while he was there.

If you need any more proof that the establishment will come down on Santos like a ton of bricks, lock him far away from the light of day, and lose the key, look no further than the interview Santos did over the weekend.

Ziwe (Ziwerekoru Fumudoh) is a sharp-witted comedian and talk-show host. While I am not familiar enough with her work to guess her motive for interviewing Santos, she tempted him onto her show by saying he'd be an "iconic guest." And he held his own in the face of her intense scrutiny.

About four minutes into the edited, highly entertaining interview, Ziwe focused the conversation on Santos's Congressional adventure. "You're the only congressman to be expelled without a conviction," she pointed out. "Is it safe to say you didn't come to the Capitol to make friends?"

"I wasn't there to play nice. I was there to expose the rot and corruption, and I did," bragged the ex-rep. "And I'm going to continue to do it. Republicans and Democrats alike — swampy, slimy people selling this country down a river," he proclaimed.

After a little entertaining chit chat, Ziwe asked, "Who else in Congress is committing fraud?"

"They're all frauds," asserted Santos. "If you if you were to … put them all under the same scrutiny I was put under, you'd f*****g vacate the whole g*****n building."

After he ignored her repeated requests to name the Congressional fraudsters, Ziwe asked, "Can I name them and you just wink?"

"Go ahead!" Santos encouraged her. She proceeded to name names, with Santos saying which were the phonies.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: No.

Kevin McCarthy: Yes.

Lindsey Graham: Yes

Matt Gaetz: No.

Bob Menendez: "Abso — Gold Bar Menendez?"

Dan Goldman:

"He doesn't pay his rent!" averred Santos. "Dan Gold — Dan — Dan is owing $180,000 worth of rent right now on his $45,000 monthly rent, which is what most Americans f*****g make a year. You let that s**t sink in.:

Ziwe at last admitted she had been beaten by a superior gossip and paid tribute to her guest, saying, "The way you know everyone's business is humbling to me."

At this point in the interview, I wouldn't have been surprised if an intern had poured them each a saucer of milk.

George Santos is the gay Joker pic.twitter.com/xqGrNLdOpU — Pericles 'Merry' Abbasi (@ElectionLegal) December 18, 2023





Another highlight occurred at the nine-minute mark, when Santos said he was never a politician but rather an elected public servant. There followed a series of rapid cuts, in which he made several outrageous claims. These included: "Nancy Pelosi had a big hand in the riots on January Sixth" and "Bush is a warmonger, and I don't like warmongers."

Santos declared his hatred for war. Then Ziwe asked him, "Do you support a ceasefire or are you afraid of losing your Hollywood representation?"

To his credit, Santos said, "Excuse me?"

"Do you support a ceasefire?" Ziwe corrected herself, removing the casual antisemitism from the question.

Santos unreservedly said he did not. "We don't negotiate with terrorists," he explained, and "Hamas is a terrorist organization." When Ziwe asked how he would bring peace to the Middle East, Santos replied, "Very simple: eradicating terror cells like Hamas, ISIS, Al-Qaeda…to name a few."

At the end of the interview, the former rep reiterated his intention to avenge himself on Congress for their hypocritical expulsion of him. "They did what they wanted to do, so…. I'll be back."

"You'll be back?"

"Yeah, I'm 35, they're all in their 50s. I'll outlive them, each and [every] last one of them."

Watch the entire interview on YouTube:

