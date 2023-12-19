Danica McKellar Reveals Which Actress Led Her to Convert to Christianity: 'She Brought Me to Church'

Actress Danica McKellar was many a young boy's first celebrity crush when she starred as Winnie Cooper on the hit television show "The Wonder Years" in the late 80s and early 90s. Recently, she revealed that fellow actress Candace Cameron Bure, best known for playing DJ Tanner on "Full House" and for countless roles in Hallmark movies, inspired her to convert to Christianity.

Isn't it nice to hear some good news for once? I had no idea that McKellar became a Christ follower, but what a great bit of uplifting information to learn. This also goes to show how critical it is for believers to live out their evangelicalism consistently, publicly as well as behind closed doors. Something as simple as inviting a friend to church can have a profound impact on someone's life.

“I’ve been around Christianity my whole life in some way, shape, or form, but it never really clicked,” McKellar said during an interview on Fox & Friends. “And my good friend Candace Cameron Bure… she brought me to church. And all I can say is that something happened.”

“All I know is… I was flooded with this love and understanding,” the actress added.

McKellar went on to discuss how, for a long, long time, she was biased against the Christian faith due to misunderstandings she had about the religion's history and what she had heard about people of the cross being judgmental.

“I’d always been so biased against Christianity for various reasons, mostly because of the bad reputation it’s gotten with causing wars, and you think, ‘Oh, Christians are these really judgmental people,’ and all this religious stuff. The truth is, Jesus was anti-religion. He was anti-religion, and I didn’t even realize that," she continued during the interview.

And McKellar isn't the only member of her family to become a Christian. Her dad converted to the faith in his 40s. It's never too late or too early to come to the foot of the Cross and receive salvation from the Lord. Until your last breath is taken and you pass over the threshold of death, there's time to seek God's forgiveness in the work of Christ. However, you should never put it off. Come to Jesus. Live a fulfilling life of faith and be rescued from the wrath that is awaiting those who have rejected the Son of God. He's the only way.

“Everything I always thought about there being some higher power and wanting to do the right thing, just because it’s the right thing, when no one’s watching, why that matters, and it all just came into focus. And I feel so blessed,” the “Wonder Years” actress explained.

“You don’t feel alone anymore in your moments where you are by yourself, you’re not alone,” McKellar told the hosts of Fox & Friends. “And the fact that that’s available to everybody at any time… I thought religion was this restrictive thing, it’s actually the most freeing thing in the world.”

McKellar also sat for an interview with the program back in October in which she credited Bure for playing a critical role in her conversion, saying, “I am so grateful to Candace Cameron Bure for bringing me into this era of my life. She really had a lot to do with it. Also, my dad. He’s been a believer for a long time."

What a beautiful testimony about the goodness of God. The realm of Hollywood is known mostly as a cesspool overflowing with godlessness and filth, with progressive ideology having brainwashed the entertainment professionals who work there. So when someone has their chains shattered by the love of Christ, as McKellar has, the story must be shouted from the rooftops.