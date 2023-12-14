How Extreme Can Taylor Swift Idolatry Get?

As a Christian, I uphold the Ten Commandments as normative for those who are believers in the Lord Jesus Christ. By that, I do not mean that we can save ourselves by obedience to the law, as we could never earn righteousness to appease the wrath of God for our cosmic treason. No, as a believer, the Ten Commandments serve as our binding code of ethics and foundational principles for how we are to live and glorify God.

I also believe that the Ten Commandments apply to humanity in general, having been carved into the very fabric of the soul, heart, and mind. They're what give us the guilty verdict before the Lord and make a Savior necessary in the first place.

A good example of the fact that as human people we are guilty of breaking the law of God and stand deserving of the death penalty is societal-wide idolatry. Who are we worshiping in the place of God, the only true Being worthy of such reverence?

Our false gods are many, but it seems the Queen of our Idolatry for the moment is pop sensation Taylor Swift. Now, before people get their panties in a bunch, let me explain what I'm not saying. I'm not saying that she thinks of herself as a goddess or anything of the sort. She's a musician, a very talented one who actually creates her own music and has a true gift for songwriting.

Her rabid fan base and those who place being winsome and relevant above maintaining any semblance of sanity are holding her up as an idol. A good case in point comes from Pennsylvania's House of Representatives which has passed a resolution declaring 2023 the year of Taylor Swift, according to a report from the Daily Wire.

This comes hot on the heels of Swift's Dec. 13 birthday, which many fans referred to as "Swiftmas." But we are assured that fans of Swift are not a "cult." That might be true, at the moment, but boy, they sure seem to be headed down that road, don't they?

We're witnessing the culture promote and lift up a woman who is now 34 years old and is notorious for being a serial dater and utilizing her failed relationships as fodder for her music. Look, if you've had this many relationships that have imploded, maybe you're the problem. Just saying.

The resolution passed by a vote of 103-100. As you probably already guessed, almost all Republicans voted against the measure, along with a few Democrats.

Here's more from the DW:

Speaker Rep. Joanna McClinton (D), who is from Philadelphia County, responded to detractors by mimicking Swift’s lyrics and saying, “Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate,” per the Associated Press. Swift was born and raised in West Reading, Pennsylvania. Her family moved to a suburb of Nashville when the pop star was 13 so she could pursue her dream of singing. The resolution was created to honor Swift’s contributions to the state. The measure declared that Swift has “transcended the role of pop star,” and claims she “shines as a role model of courage, self acceptance and self-determination, persisting in the face of personal and professional obstacles and challenges.”

Rep. Maureen Madden, who hails from Monroe County, supported the resolution. As you probably already guessed, she's a Democrat. Why would she be on board with something so juvenile like this? Because Swift has been doing a lot of work to motivate young people to register to vote and of course, they're signing up to be Democrats like their idol.

This is why culture matters, guys. It's important to engage culture and create it with our own values in mind. We cannot always be the party that's "against" things. We have to demonstrate what we are for as well.

“I turn 64 years old today, and I think about who’s going to carry on our legacy. She’s not popular because she writes break-up songs,” Madden went on to say as she defended her support of the resolution. “She’s popular because the largest demographic of people eligible to vote, the 18- to 24-year-old demographic, listens to her and does what she says.”

Vote.org credited Swift in September for their largest voter registration day ever after she posted about it on her Instagram.

“We saw a 1,226% jump in participation the hour after Taylor Swift posted. Our site was averaging 13,000 users every 30 minutes — a number that Taylor Swift would be proud of,” Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey said at the time, as The Daily Wire previously stated in a report.

Once upon a time, Swift took the smart career path and decided to keep her politics to herself, preventing a division among her fan base, but that all changed in 2018 after she got a whole lot of pressure from radical leftists to take a side in the ongoing political strife ripping our nation apart. She started supporting Democratic candidates openly and made it clear that she was pro-choice on several occasions.

I mention all of that to say, repent, folks. Don't worship false gods, even blonde ones with a whole lot of musical talent.