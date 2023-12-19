More Than 170 of Jeffrey Epstein's Deviant Friends to Be Exposed in January

Kevin Downey Jr. | 8:09 PM on December 19, 2023
AP Photo/Palm Beach Post, Uma Sanghvi, File

The Daily Mail is reporting that Loretta Preska, a New York federal judge, has called for the release of a treasure trove of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and his sex trafficking escapades. More than 170 people's names will be revealed. The date scheduled for the release of what could be a mega bomb is January 1, 2024. What a way to start the new year!

The names of the Jane/John Does are expected to be released in roughly 10,000 pages of documents in the first days of January.

FACT-O-RAMA! Bill Gates' ex-wife stated that Bill's friendship" with Epstein was a reason the couple divorced.

Not all of these names will be of Epstein's sicko friends. The names of the couple who managed the infamous island, former employees, and some victims are also set to be released. Only ten victims will remain unknown as they were minors at the time of the "alleged" crimes committed against them. The other victims, some of whom were as young as 14 years old, and "associates" of Epstein have 14 days to appeal the release.

Alan Dershowitz is one of the names being thrown around, though he has famously denied any crimes and vehemently asked for any evidence against him to be released.

FARCE-O-RAMA! Jeffrey Epstein "killed himself" in one of the most secure prisons in the U.S. after the camera on his cell died, his cellmate was moved to another hoosegow, and his two guards fell asleep.

The documents to be unveiled stem from a 2015 lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Epstein's main squeeze and pimp extraordinaire, Ghislaine Maxwell. Haley Robson, an alleged procurer for Maxwell, is expected to be outed as well.

Ghislaine "Mack Daddy" Maxwell was convicted of flesh-peddling in 2021 and is currently in prison.

Other names believed to be mentioned are Bill Gates, the Clintons, and England's Prince Andrew, who was successfully sued by one of Epstein's victims.

The fallout could be tremendous, but the "one percenters" always find a way to win. Appeals could stall the release, and Epstein's influential pals may find "a way" to keep their names out of the spotlight.

According to Maxwell, there are up to 1,000 people -- including celebrities -- who were involved in the Epstein crimes. It is not known if or when the other names could be released.

Maxwell's lawyers argued in court that the names, 177 thus far, should be kept secret. At least one "Doe" asked that his name not be released.

The world has been clamoring for the release of the names of Epstein's perverted friends. I will stick with KDJ Rule # 1: have no expectations. That said, I do believe We the People need to know the names. No criminal should be able to hide, no matter how wealthy and powerful he may be.

