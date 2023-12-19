Robert Reich: No, Seriously Guys, Trump's Really the One With Dementia!

Even for most people who have been writing about the lunatic ravings of the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media, the 2024 United States presidential election is going to bring us weirdness and hysteria like we've never seen. I've been talking and writing about that since Trump began racing away in the primary polling, and the lefties have been working overtime to prove that I still have some powers of political prognostication.

Joe Biden was already checking out mentally when he announced that he was running for president back in 2019. His infamous "basement campaign" in 2020 had far more to do with keeping that out of the public eye than it did pandemic safety measures.

Since he's been in office, the entire world has been witnessing an undeniable and precipitous decline in his cognitive functioning. Democrats being who they are, have spent this time playing a game of make-believe and insisting that Biden is fine. In reality, he's so far gone that the Joe Biden they remember from as recently as the Obama years is no more than an imaginary friend.

Despite all that we've seen regarding Biden, former Carter, Clinton, and Obama flack Robert Reich has come up with one of the biggest stretches I've seen while circling the wagons to deflect from President LOLEightyonemillion's decline. He's written a Newsweek Op-Ed titled: "Stop Talking About Biden's Mental Acuity. Start Talking About Trump's Signs of Dementia."

Um, OK, Bob.

Here's how he kicks it off:

On Saturday, during a campaign speech in Durham, New Hampshire, Donald Trump invoked Vladimir Putin (of all people) as proof that he's being persecuted: "Putin says that Biden's—and this is a quote—politically motivated persecution of his political rival is very good for Russia, because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy." Some commentators see this and other Trump assertions about being persecuted as calculated efforts to fuel his base. But what if Trump really thinks he's being persecuted? What if he has a persecution complex? What if he believes his paranoid fantasies? Trump is not facing nearly the same scrutiny for his age as is Joe Biden, yet Trump should be—especially as to increasing signs of dementia.



Hey, if you're going to write fantastical Biden fan fiction you may as well start with a premise that's really out there.

It's not often that I will throw a "Hey, Putin is right," into the universe but, hey, Putin is right. Who would know more about the persecution of political rivals than a Cold War KGB vet?

Reich's opening assertion about Trump and persecution is proof of just how thick the insulation is around the coastal media bubbles. He lives near Berkeley, which has one of the greatest collections on Earth of intellectuals who don't know anything.

It's not difficult at all to find a Republican who is both sick of Trump and believes that he is indeed being persecuted by various members of the judiciary who are perverting the law. I run into them online and in person a lot. It isn't a Trump delusion that the Democrats are using the legal system to interfere with the 2024 election, it's what people see happening in front of them. As examples of why Trump might be crazy go, this one was written by someone whose grip on reality is tenuous at best.

Reich continues with a laugh line, offering that, "Biden is sane. He's getting major bills passed. He's negotiating with world leaders."

Who is this mythical "Biden" that he's describing here? Certainly not the current occupier of the Oval Office.

Joe Biden isn't anything now. A cardboard cutout of him would have more gravitas, presence, and, yes, sanity.

To prove that Trump is "increasingly incoherent and unhinged," Reich points out that Trump says a lot of dumb stuff. I've written for years about Trump's shoot from the lip habit, saying that I've always rather enjoyed it, but acknowledging that it often leads him to say stupid things.

Joe Biden has always had a shoot from the lip style too. The huge difference now is that Trump doesn't sound as if a zookeeper accidentally shot him with a tranquilizer dart when he's speaking and that he is capable navigating a 20-foot walk off of a stage without assistance. If Biden is around a kid's Lego set the Secret Service probably tasks one agent with making sure he doesn't choke on the toys.

Here's where Berkeley Bob really misses the mark:

The most telling evidence of Trump's growing dementia is found in his paranoid thirst for revenge, on which he is now centering his entire campaign.

This is, of course, all part of the "Trump will be an authoritarian dictator!" narrative that the Dems are giving the hard sell these days. They're nervous, and with good reason. As I wrote a few weeks ago, it's as if they're all saying, "Holy crap, our obsession to destroy Trump didn't work and now he's probably gonna be mad." Their real fear comes from the fact that the Biden administration is currently setting the fascist standard for a retribution-based presidency. The rogue Justice Department isn't just pre-gaming next year's election, it's punishing Trump for daring to depose Her Drunken Madameship in 2016. The Dems' biggest fear right now is not only that Trump will win, it's that he'll say, "Let's do more of what the last guy was doing," when he does.

Reich flails all over in this article to make a point, but the fact that Trump may be motivated by revenge isn't a sign of dementia; it's actually a clear indication that he's all there. I honestly don't think that's his sole motivation at all but I'm not the one writing this fairy tale.

The Dem elites will try to protect Biden from the rigors of an election year, but there will be no basement excuse to save them. To the chagrin of Robert Reich and others, we will be discussing Biden's nonexistent mental acuity and not Trump's dementia.

Because one is real, and the other is not.