Trump Derangement Syndrome Media Meltdown of the Week

This column has evolved from the old weekly "Worst of Times" column that I used to do. I still read the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post so that my friends, readers, and colleagues don't have to. Most of the fare offered each week is a variation on the "WE HATE TRUMP BUT HE WON'T GO AWAY" theme.

There used to be a lot of "Rah, Rah!" for President LOLEightyonemillion too, but even the MSM cheerleaders are finding that nigh on impossible to do anymore.

Rather than highlight several of the diaper-soiling Opinion episodes every week, I have decided to feature what I think is the biggest cry for help. The plan is for this to be a recurring column that's published every Thursday or Friday.

The poor dears who write for the Opinion sections of the Times and WaPo are struggling with the fact that, rather than crumble, Trump has been feeding off of their desperate attempts to ruin him. His refusal to be cowed by the corrupt Department of Justice and various lesser prosecutors and judges is obviously driving the leftmedia people even more insane than they already were.

Our inaugural Meltdown of the Week comes to us from The Washington Post, where Opinions contributing editor Robert Kagan leads with the headline: "A Trump dictatorship is increasingly inevitable. We should stop pretending."

Because they know their readership, WaPo editors have had this one parked in the Number One slot on its site's Opinion page for most of the day (I'm writing this on Thursday evening).

Kagan's article is a six-thousand-word Op-Ed that redefines "all over the place." For reference, my longest columns generally run between 800-1000 words. Kagan was so caught up in venting his spleen that this piece gives off the vibe that he may have been planning to just wander off into the woods once he finished it, never to be heard from again. He wanted to make sure he got it all out.

Honestly, the only thing that might prevent this from becoming a weekly installment is that we may not see a meltdown like this again.

Obviously, I'm not going to dissect all of Kagan's turgid tantrum. I'll pull a few quotes, point virtual mocking finger, and head over to my bar cart.

Here's the first choice one:

But Trump will not only dominate his party. He will again become the central focus of everyone’s attention. Even today, the news media can scarcely resist following Trump’s every word and action. Once he secures the nomination, he will loom over the country like a colossus, his every word and gesture chronicled endlessly. Even today, the mainstream news media, including The Post and NBC News, is joining forces with Trump’s lawyers to seek televised coverage of his federal criminal trial in D.C. Trump intends to use the trial to boost his candidacy and discredit the American justice system as corrupt — and the media outlets, serving their own interests, will help him do it.

The mere fact that Kagan thinks things have been otherwise these past couple of years makes me wonder if he might be concussed. The Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been celebrating getting rid of Trump by never shutting up about him since Jan. 20, 2021. Again, I read WaPo and The New York Times every weekday. He has been the "central focus" of their writers' attention every day that he's been out of office. As I wrote in late 2021, he's not only living rent-free in their heads, he's building luxury condos for himself.

Because it's WaPo, a perfunctory Hitler comparison had to be thrown in:

Trump also enjoys another advantage. The national mood less than a year before the election is one of bipartisan disgust with the political system in general. Rarely in American history has democracy’s inherent messiness been more striking. In Weimar Germany, Hitler and other agitators benefited from the squabbling of the democratic parties, right and left, the endless fights over the budget, the logjams in the legislature, the fragile and fractious coalitions.

In the TDS fever dream, Adolf Hitler is the only politician in all of history to become his country's leader in times of great domestic turmoil. I would suggest that Kagan Google "Abraham Lincoln."

Here's the real gem of this screed:

What limits those powers? The most obvious answer is the institutions of justice — all of which Trump, by his very election, will have defied and revealed as impotent. A court system that could not control Trump as a private individual is not going to control him better when he is president of the United States and appointing his own attorney general and all the other top officials at the Justice Department.

Gosh, imagine the horror of having a vindictive president holding sway over the Justice Department.

Oh yeah, we don't have to imagine it!

There is so much more in Kagan's descent into madness, like his worry that if people take to the streets and protest after Trump is elected, he might treat them like insurrectionists.

Kagan's obvious big concern is that Trump and those who will be in his administration will be solely motivated by revenge. I don't buy that, but I would understand it. His six thousand words could have been distilled to, "Holy crap, our obsession to destroy Trump didn't work and now he's probably gonna be mad. Also plus Hitler."

Democrats and their media mouthpieces have been operating in a consequence-free environment for a long time. They're terrified of having to face any. In their dead panic, they imagine Trump doing things like suspending term limits and ignoring the Supreme Court (which they've openly advocated for, by the way).

I imagine him just smirking at them a lot and then getting around to fixing the economy.