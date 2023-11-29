Confederate Is the New Nazi—NY Times Compares Trump to Jefferson Davis

The war waged against Donald Trump by the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media feels as if it's been going on for most of the 21st century. When pathological lying is combined with unhinged hysteria, it's exhausting even in small amounts. This effort by the Dems has been a 24/7 occurrence since 2016, which is what gives it that "seemingly forever" feel.

Democrats are now slowly coming to grips with the fact that their efforts to pre-rig the 2024 presidential election by keeping Trump off of the ballot aren't working. In fact, as I wrote in Wednesday's Morning Briefing, they are a spectacular failure thus far.

Now that we're close to the first votes being cast in the GOP primaries, the Dems' flop sweat is getting worse. The mentally unstable media takes about Trump that we've seen for seven years are going to seem like romantic gestures compared to what's about to come.

Ground Zero for lefties who are on selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors watch is, of course, the Opinion section of The New York Times.

A law professor <insert eye-roll here> named Mark A. Graber recently wrote an Op-Ed titled "Donald Trump and the Jefferson Davis Problem." It's classic Times Opinion fare: soil a diaper, proceed from a false premise, then bore the reader into submission.

Although his true feelings are never in doubt, Graber saves the aforementioned false premise, and his attendant Trump daddy issues for his conclusion:

The public evidence assembled by the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack — which concluded in its final report that “rioters were inside the halls of Congress because the head of the executive branch of our government, the then-president of the United States, told them to attack” — strongly suggests that Mr. Trump should be disqualified from presidential ballots. The judge in the Colorado case, Sarah Wallace, ruled that Mr. Trump engaged in insurrection against the Constitution. (She rejected his disqualification on the dubious technicality that Section 3 applies to every federal officer except a president who has never held any other public office.) But whether constitutional disqualification is warranted should be determined by law and not by fears of political inconvenience and disruptions. Section 3 compels Americans to resist political leaders who have a history of promoting violence as a means of achieving political goals, even when that leader is popular and his supporters are armed.

Once more, with feeling: anyone who references the J6 House Soviet Select Committee on Daddy Issues as the source of their truth is participating in a mass delusion. In fact, every member of the J6 Committee did more to undermine the Constitution and threaten the United States with their kangaroo court than any Americans in recent memory.

Trump never told anybody to attack anything, anywhere, at any time on Jan. 6, 2021.

Leftists who insist that there was an insurrection on that day are a toxic combination of dishonesty and stupidity. The assertion that a couple of broken windows were about to topple the Republic deserves to be treated with either derision or full-time supervision by mental health professionals, depending on where the one making it falls on the dishonesty/stupidity spectrum.

The attempt by the Times and Mr. Graber to liken Trump to the President of the Confederate States of America via a clickbait headline and a tedious history lesson is yet another cry for help from grown-up toddlers who aren't getting their way. They are people who are stuck in a time when they could simply throw a few libelous smears into the public consciousness and have everything fall into place for them.

Graber's biggest fear — these people are so transparent — is that his desire to have Trump's ballot eligibility "determined by law" as he requests isn't going to turn out the way he wants it to.

If it does, then the United States will be thrown into a real constitutional crisis.