A Great Big THANK YOU!

I often tell people we have the most intelligent and engaging readers in this business—and I mean that. Just a brief look at our comments section and some of the emails I receive remind me of that each and every day. There's an unwritten rule in online media that you should never read the comments section. I disagree. In fact, unlike editors of other sites, I encourage our writers to both read and respond to comments from readers. Even when we disagree, there's much we can learn from one another. (And, let's be honest, if you don't have a thick skin, you probably don't belong in this business.) The comments here are generally thoughtful and informative. We want this to be a two-way conversation rather than a lecture, and you all do a great job of holding up your end of the bargain. Because we reserve the comments section for our VIP members, we don't have to worry about excessive trolls and left-wing zealots taking over our forum.

Advertisement

That's one of the many things I'm thankful for as we celebrate the holidays this year.

I'm also thankful for the many of you who read and share our articles. I'm humbled that you appreciate what we do and keep coming back to read what we have to say—and that you trust us with your news and commentary. Some days, I look at our analytics and can't wrap my mind around how many of you spend so much time on PJ Media. In my mind, I'm still a humble education blogger with a modest following. To be part of something this big, this significant, is mind-boggling.

And last but certainly not least, I'm thankful for our faithful VIP members, without whose support we would be unable to continue our work here. The last few years have been hard. We've faced demonetization, censorship, and social media throttling. We've been demonized by fact-checkers and sneering mainstream media outlets as well. But that hasn't weakened our resolve. In fact, the challenges we've faced have made us stronger. Your support and your encouraging words give us the fortitude to continue the fight. We're grateful to have you as part of our team. From the bottom of my heart, thank you!

For those not yet VIP members, we're offering a whopping 60% discount right now on new annual memberships using the promo code THANKYOU. That takes the price down to around 50 cents a week for a standard VIP membership and a dollar a week for a VIP Gold plan. You'll immediately become part of our comments community and get access to exclusive articles from your favorite PJ Media contributors. With VIP Gold, you'll get those benefits at all the Townhall Media sites—PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, HotAir, Twitchy, and Bearing Arms—and also gain access to very special podcasts and live chats with the THM community. Sign up here today.

Advertisement

If you're looking for a last-minute Christmas gift, you can use the same promo code to purchase a gift subscription for your friends and family. I know they'll thank you for it.

Again, thanks for your support over this past year. We look forward to working together in 2024 to save America!