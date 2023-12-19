BREAKING: State Supreme Court Removes Trump From 2024 Ballot

The Colorado State Court has decided that Trump cannot run for president in the state of Colorado. The Court, which is made up entirely of justices appointed by Democratic governors, decided without any evidence that Trump incited an insurrection and is therefore ineligible to run under the 14th Amendment. The ruling is likely to trigger a battle before the United States Supreme Court.

The court was split 4-3 in its decision.

“A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment,” the court wrote in its decision.

The Associated Press has more:

Colorado’s highest court overturned a ruling from a district court judge who found that Trump incited an insurrection for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, but said he could not be barred from the ballot because it was unclear that the provision was intended to cover the presidency. The court stayed its decision until Jan. 4, or until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the case. “We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” wrote the court’s majority. “We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.” Trump’s attorneys had promised to appeal any disqualification immediately to the nation’s highest court, which has the final say about constitutional matters. His campaign said it was working on a response to the ruling.

The ruling is patently absurd. Trump has never been charged with sedition or participating in an insurrection. All evidence shows these allegations are baseless. Trump was still speaking when the violence at the Capitol began, and there’s also ample evidence that the riot was preplanned by various groups. Perhaps more importantly, Trump specifically called on his supporters to engage in peaceful protest. “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” Trump said in his speech.



This move comes a month after a lower court ruled that Trump was indeed eligible to run.

In her ruling last month, Judge Sarah B. Wallace ruled that the 14th Amendment didn’t specifically apply to the president of the United States.

Several other attempts to remove Trump from the ballot in other states have all failed.

