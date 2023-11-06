The Morning Briefing: Chris Christie's Trump Tantrum Campaign Has an Audience of None

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Yelwaina experienced a fit of pique whenever she felt that "Perfect Strangers" was being given short shrift by the "Alf" snobs on '80s Night.

Advertisement

Every presidential election sees its share of no-shot candidates in the primaries who often fall by the wayside before the voters are involved. The previous two stood out because the Republicans in 2016, then the Democrats in 2020, started off with fields so crowded that it seemed as if every registered voter in each party had tossed a hat into the ring.

The numbers are more manageable for the GOP this time around, but any hope that it would be a "normal" primary season was shot when Donald Trump decided to have another go at it and the Democrats began preemptively interfering with the process by deploying some of the most unscrupulous prosecutors and judges ever seen.

This one has been weird from the get-go and it's just going to get weirder.

There used to be clear reasons for outlier candidates to burn through some donor cash on the way to electoral oblivion. They were either trying to raise their profiles for future elections or, in most cases, doing an extended audition for a gig in the next administration should their party's candidate win.

The 2024 GOP field is filled with several candidates who have branded themselves as anti-Trump. As he is the overwhelming frontrunner in the polls, it's safe to say that his detractors aren't jockeying for eventual positions in his cabinet.

While it's true that the media market has been lucrative for Trump-bashing Republicans, the major outlets are pretty full when it comes to useful idiots at the moment. And, honestly, one doesn't need to run for office to get some camera time to whine about Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's entrance into the 2024 race is particularly tedious and unnecessary. He's been out of office for over five years and the only memorable thing he's done since was to be the first of Trump's 2016 opponents to endorse him. It's safe to say that his Trump daddy issues are more pronounced than the others in the Never crowd.

While it appears that all of the anti-Trump Republicans in the field vastly overestimated the appeal of their strategy, Christie doesn't seem to be connecting with anyone outside of his own household. Christie spoke at the Florida Freedom Summit on Saturday and, put mildly, it did not go well for him. Ben offered his thoughts on the speech and shared the video of it in this post.

The Trump fans in attendance were not amused by Christie's worn-out complaints about the former president and were quick to let him know it. At first, Christie tries to act like it's not bothering him. His patience doesn't last long, however, and he quickly shifts into petulant, "take my ball and go home," mode.

By the time Christie calls the hecklers "reprehensible," the look on his face says it all. He knows that his pathetic crusade to get back at Trump for not making him Secretary of Bridge Closings and Hoagies has gone nowhere.

In fact, the longer Trump lingers at the top of the polls, the more that the candidates who thought attacking him was the ticket are probably rocking back and forth in the dark on their hotel room floors, muttering "Why won't they love me?"

Advertisement

Like Mike Pence, Chris Christie is a Republican who had a few good moments back in the day, but whose "sell-by" date has long since passed.

Quite wasting the voters' time and hang it up, Chris.

The MSNBC job is already yours.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful





PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Biden & Harris Playing Footsie with Hamas to Protect His Lead in This State

This Is What Actual Systemic Racism Looks Like

Far-Left ‘Fact-Checker’ NewsGuard Denies Established Fact on Hospital Bombing, Covers For Jihadis

Exclusive: Adam Guillette on Exposing Antisemites and Being SWATted Repeatedly

Schadenfreude: Chris Christie Brutally Heckled at Florida Freedom Summit

Jews Are Watching Fox News Now. Can You Guess Why?

Sunday Thoughts: Finding the Balance Between Martha and Mary

West Coast, Messed Coast™: Julia Roberts Escapes Doom Loop City – Edition

Four Tasty Commie Clown-Slaps to Start Your Weekend

I self-identify as nauseated. One of Glamour Mag’s Women of the Year Is, You Guessed It, a Dude

The Hamas Trap for Israel Could Lead to Long War

‘We Will Drink Your Blood and Eat Your Skull’: A Legacy of Islamic Savagery

Why Can Everyone Celebrate Who They Are Except Christians?

Advertisement

Can 'Education Politics' Bring About a Republican Majority in 2024?

What Is Going On in Kentucky?

Israeli Children's Orchestra Records Beautiful, Patriotic Song to Boost Morale

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. A Salute to Senator Tommy Tuberville

New Poll Has Democrats Panicking Over Biden's 2024 Chances

Or knows who Joe Biden is. Lefty NBC: 'Not Even Joe Biden Likes Bidenomics'

Obama's Role In the 'Death and Suffering In Israel'

The Real Commonality in Mass Murders Isn't Guns

Cool. House Dems Get Offended Over Speaker's Pro-Gun Comment

NY Lawmaker Wants To End Background Check Fees

Big News: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Will Endorse Ron DeSantis

No, They Aren't Peace Activists, They Are Antisemites

NY Times Writer Resigns After Signing Letter Accusing Israel of Genocide

Rolling Stone Drops Bombshell Exposé on Mike Johnson, Reveals He Doesn't Watch Pornography

Too Funny: Thief Is Forklifted 20 Feet Into the Air—While He's Still in the Stolen Car

Massive Mob of Anti-Israel Rioters Storm Airbase Housing US Troops in Turkey to Protest Blinken Arrival

'Stupid is as Stupid Does': Indiana Woman Messes Up Her Own Antisemitic Hate Crime

WATCH: Israel's Top Comedy Show Released a Satire of American College Students and It's Too Accurate

@GOP: Average middle-class household lost over $33,000 in real wealth in just the past year

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: Booty Patrol Would Like to See Something and It Isn't Your Papers

Advertisement

Chinese Communist Party Gives Aristotle the Orwell Treatment, Denies He Ever Existed

Make Sure You Give Generously to the Climate Loss and Damage Fund

Dangerous Misogyny: ‘Trans’ Athletes Injure Women

Virginia Voters Have Two More Really Gross Reasons to Not Vote Democrat

‘It’s Time for Jihad’: Iranian Group Recruits for Suicide Bombers to Attack Targets in Israel

Can Bill Maher Deliver the Democrats From Insanity?

The Liberal Media Will Never Acknowledge the Smoking Gun of Biden’s Corruption

Around the Interwebz

Hollywood Waits: SAG-AFTRA “Still Reviewing” Studios’ “Last, Best, And Final Offer”; No Monday Meetings Set Yet

It’s almost showtime for SpaceX’s massive Starship rocket

Ordering Off a 5,000-Year-Old Mesopotamian Menu

Bee Me

Harvard Crew Team Unveils New U-Boat https://t.co/JXpDmKtKmT pic.twitter.com/6TMZGPJq9k — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 5, 2023





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy