The Morning Briefing: Chris Christie's Trump Tantrum Campaign Has an Audience of None

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Yelwaina experienced a fit of pique whenever she felt that "Perfect Strangers" was being given short shrift by the "Alf" snobs on '80s Night.
Every presidential election sees its share of no-shot candidates in the primaries who often fall by the wayside before the voters are involved. The previous two stood out because the Republicans in 2016, then the Democrats in 2020, started off with fields so crowded that it seemed as if every registered voter in each party had tossed a hat into the ring.
The numbers are more manageable for the GOP this time around, but any hope that it would be a "normal" primary season was shot when Donald Trump decided to have another go at it and the Democrats began preemptively interfering with the process by deploying some of the most unscrupulous prosecutors and judges ever seen.
This one has been weird from the get-go and it's just going to get weirder.
There used to be clear reasons for outlier candidates to burn through some donor cash on the way to electoral oblivion. They were either trying to raise their profiles for future elections or, in most cases, doing an extended audition for a gig in the next administration should their party's candidate win.
The 2024 GOP field is filled with several candidates who have branded themselves as anti-Trump. As he is the overwhelming frontrunner in the polls, it's safe to say that his detractors aren't jockeying for eventual positions in his cabinet.
While it's true that the media market has been lucrative for Trump-bashing Republicans, the major outlets are pretty full when it comes to useful idiots at the moment. And, honestly, one doesn't need to run for office to get some camera time to whine about Donald Trump.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's entrance into the 2024 race is particularly tedious and unnecessary. He's been out of office for over five years and the only memorable thing he's done since was to be the first of Trump's 2016 opponents to endorse him. It's safe to say that his Trump daddy issues are more pronounced than the others in the Never crowd.
While it appears that all of the anti-Trump Republicans in the field vastly overestimated the appeal of their strategy, Christie doesn't seem to be connecting with anyone outside of his own household. Christie spoke at the Florida Freedom Summit on Saturday and, put mildly, it did not go well for him. Ben offered his thoughts on the speech and shared the video of it in this post.
The Trump fans in attendance were not amused by Christie's worn-out complaints about the former president and were quick to let him know it. At first, Christie tries to act like it's not bothering him. His patience doesn't last long, however, and he quickly shifts into petulant, "take my ball and go home," mode.
By the time Christie calls the hecklers "reprehensible," the look on his face says it all. He knows that his pathetic crusade to get back at Trump for not making him Secretary of Bridge Closings and Hoagies has gone nowhere.
In fact, the longer Trump lingers at the top of the polls, the more that the candidates who thought attacking him was the ticket are probably rocking back and forth in the dark on their hotel room floors, muttering "Why won't they love me?"
Like Mike Pence, Chris Christie is a Republican who had a few good moments back in the day, but whose "sell-by" date has long since passed.
Quite wasting the voters' time and hang it up, Chris.
The MSNBC job is already yours.
Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].
Everything Isn't Awful
Smart bird.. 👌 pic.twitter.com/4Nip1dKbs8— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 4, 2023
PJ Media
VodkaPundit. Biden & Harris Playing Footsie with Hamas to Protect His Lead in This State
This Is What Actual Systemic Racism Looks Like
Far-Left ‘Fact-Checker’ NewsGuard Denies Established Fact on Hospital Bombing, Covers For Jihadis
Exclusive: Adam Guillette on Exposing Antisemites and Being SWATted Repeatedly
Schadenfreude: Chris Christie Brutally Heckled at Florida Freedom Summit
Jews Are Watching Fox News Now. Can You Guess Why?
Sunday Thoughts: Finding the Balance Between Martha and Mary
West Coast, Messed Coast™: Julia Roberts Escapes Doom Loop City – Edition
Four Tasty Commie Clown-Slaps to Start Your Weekend
I self-identify as nauseated. One of Glamour Mag’s Women of the Year Is, You Guessed It, a Dude
The Hamas Trap for Israel Could Lead to Long War
‘We Will Drink Your Blood and Eat Your Skull’: A Legacy of Islamic Savagery
Why Can Everyone Celebrate Who They Are Except Christians?
Can 'Education Politics' Bring About a Republican Majority in 2024?
Israeli Children's Orchestra Records Beautiful, Patriotic Song to Boost Morale
Townhall Mothership
Schlichter. A Salute to Senator Tommy Tuberville
New Poll Has Democrats Panicking Over Biden's 2024 Chances
Or knows who Joe Biden is. Lefty NBC: 'Not Even Joe Biden Likes Bidenomics'
Obama's Role In the 'Death and Suffering In Israel'
The Real Commonality in Mass Murders Isn't Guns
Cool. House Dems Get Offended Over Speaker's Pro-Gun Comment
NY Lawmaker Wants To End Background Check Fees
Big News: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Will Endorse Ron DeSantis
No, They Aren't Peace Activists, They Are Antisemites
NY Times Writer Resigns After Signing Letter Accusing Israel of Genocide
Rolling Stone Drops Bombshell Exposé on Mike Johnson, Reveals He Doesn't Watch Pornography
Too Funny: Thief Is Forklifted 20 Feet Into the Air—While He's Still in the Stolen Car
Massive Mob of Anti-Israel Rioters Storm Airbase Housing US Troops in Turkey to Protest Blinken Arrival
'Stupid is as Stupid Does': Indiana Woman Messes Up Her Own Antisemitic Hate Crime
WATCH: Israel's Top Comedy Show Released a Satire of American College Students and It's Too Accurate
@GOP: Average middle-class household lost over $33,000 in real wealth in just the past year
VIP
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: Booty Patrol Would Like to See Something and It Isn't Your Papers
Chinese Communist Party Gives Aristotle the Orwell Treatment, Denies He Ever Existed
Make Sure You Give Generously to the Climate Loss and Damage Fund
Dangerous Misogyny: ‘Trans’ Athletes Injure Women
Virginia Voters Have Two More Really Gross Reasons to Not Vote Democrat
‘It’s Time for Jihad’: Iranian Group Recruits for Suicide Bombers to Attack Targets in Israel
Can Bill Maher Deliver the Democrats From Insanity?
The Liberal Media Will Never Acknowledge the Smoking Gun of Biden’s Corruption
Around the Interwebz
Hollywood Waits: SAG-AFTRA “Still Reviewing” Studios’ “Last, Best, And Final Offer”; No Monday Meetings Set Yet
It’s almost showtime for SpaceX’s massive Starship rocket
Ordering Off a 5,000-Year-Old Mesopotamian Menu
Bee Me
Harvard Crew Team Unveils New U-Boat https://t.co/JXpDmKtKmT pic.twitter.com/6TMZGPJq9k— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 5, 2023
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
District Six, 1979 #expressionism #boonzaier https://t.co/jmw4K6DLJu pic.twitter.com/3YDYhyXluk— Gregoire Boonzaier (@ArtistBoonzaier) March 25, 2023
Join the conversation as a VIP Member