One of Glamour Mag’s Women of the Year Is, You Guessed It, a Dude

You might think this game is getting tired, but the left is just getting started. Gracing the featured photo for Glamour magazine’s 2023 Women of the Year edition is someone who has no business being part of a Women of the Year feature at all, because he is not a woman. But in these halcyon days of the left’s hegemony, up is down and black is white and fantasy is reality, and so men are women, Hamas jihad terrorists are oppressed freedom fighters, and Joe Biden is a capable, competent chief executive.

Glamour didn’t just feature this guy in, you know, a glamor shot, doing his level best (with the help of an untold number of surgical procedures, tons of makeup, strategic lighting, and I shudder to think what else) to fool the world into thinking that he really is a woman. The venerable fashion giant also made him the subject of a lavish, two-thousand-word puff piece that was published Wednesday, all about how he has suffered from the stifling mores of hidebound traditionalists who insist on believing that men are men and can’t become women no matter how energetically they fantasize.

But at Glamour, as with the left in general, fantasy is the name of the game. The title of the puff piece is “Geena Rocero Is Writing Her Truth,” and there you have it: “her truth,” not the truth. The hubristic and godless left believes that it can remake reality any way it wishes, and if the facts don’t match its view of the world, then so much worse for the facts.

And so the Glamour piece happily pretends that Geena Rocero is actually not only a woman, but a fashion model, with his accessories lovingly noted underneath each glamor shot: “Gucci look. Maria Tash earrings.” “Fendi dress. Maria Tash earrings. Cartier bracelet and ring. Giuseppe Zanotti boots.” “Area suit. Maria Tash earrings. Cartier ring. Jimmy Choo pumps.” Apparently “Maria Tash earrings” is akin to “There’s no place like home” in “The Wizard of Oz”: repeat it often enough, and presto! Geena will be a real woman.

He won’t be, but not for want of trying. “The way Geena Rocero stares down a camera,” Glamour informs us breathlessly, “is captivating.” It seems that this fellow “challenges its gaze with the kind of merciless confidence that comes only after nearly two decades of modeling.” He knows how to pose for pictures: “With each click, the elegant frame of her face tilts, her lithe limbs flick, and her eyes steady on the target.” And that stands to reason, since his entire claim to be a woman is based on illusion, and artfully staged photographs are among the principal props of that illusion. Thoroughly captivated, or wanting us to be, Glamour tells us that once the pictures are taken, Rocero “comes back down to the mortal realm to be with the rest of us.”

“It’s about little movements,” Rocero observes, but he is actually an exponent of a very big movement. Glamour informs us that “this year Rocero released her groundbreaking memoir, Horse Barbie. The book recounts her rise from pageant queen in the Philippines to a laudable career in fashion and advocacy in the United States. It also reveals the process behind her decision to share her trans identity publicly.” The process was already clear enough: announce to the world that you’re a man pretending to be a woman, and fame and fortune follow as propaganda rags such as Glamour fall over themselves to feature you lovingly and thus continue the push to normalize the trans madness.

But Glamour’s adoring profile of Geena Rocero wouldn’t be complete without informing you how much he is a victim. If he weren’t, how could the victim-worshipping left think of him as admirable at all? Thus we are informed that “Horse Barbie’s publication was a balm as a years-long wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation crested in 2023. More than 500 pieces of legislation have been introduced at the state level in the US, many targeting trans people and youth, specifically. There have been attacks on everything from health care access and drag performance to adults simply affirming queer and trans youth.” Glamour doesn’t mention, of course, that much of this legislation is aimed toward stopping unscrupulous doctors from mutilating children who have no idea what they’re choosing, and at keeping drag queens and pornography away from primary schoolers. Glamour wants you to think that it’s all about evil right-wingers persecuting poor, innocent trans folks.

Geena Rocero, however, isn’t really all that persecuted. Predictably, his book (which gets his name from something he was supposedly called, since his features are indeed decidedly equine) “was met with critical acclaim.” He even (of course!) got invited to the White House. He “presented copies to [of course!] Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who has kept the book in her office.”

Geena’s White House visit shows who really is in the crowd and who are the marginalized these days, but neither Glamour nor anyone else on the left will take any notice. They’re too busy pushing their noxious stew of fantasy and perversion onto the rest of us.