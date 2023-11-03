Exclusive: Adam Guillette on Exposing Antisemites and Being SWATted Repeatedly

Catherine Salgado | 11:47 AM on November 03, 2023
(Image credit: Adam Guillette, used with permission)

“I think it’s incredibly important for people to know who the antisemites are in their community and on their campus,” said Adam Guillette, the man exposing terrorist-sympathizing antisemites on college campuses. It’s a campaign that he will continue to expand despite being SWATted multiple times in a few days, he said in exclusive comments to PJ Media.

Advertisement

Accuracy in Media president Adam Guillette says the SWAT teams were called on him several times over the course of a few days with false assertions that he was at home and pointing a gun at his wife's head.

He said it was done in retribution for his mobile billboard campaign on multiple campuses.

 The billboards, mounted on trucks, expose the names and images of those Ivy Leaguers who signed on to pro-Hamas and/or antisemitic sentiments in the wake of the October 7 Hamas terrorist atrocities on Israelis. “I’ve been SWATted three times since Friday,” Guillette told me, “and after discussing it with my family and my staff, we’ve decided to double down, because we don’t want the perpetrators to learn the lesson that this is an effective tactic to silence people. Instead, we’d rather have them learn the opposite lesson.”

          RelatedFormer DEI Director: DEI ‘Deliberately Stokes’ Anti-Semitism at Colleges

The first time SWAT teams searched his home was at around 2:30 a.m. last Friday when Guillette was out of state, he explained. “A half-dozen officers entered our home with rifles. The second one was Sunday afternoon, and law enforcement was able to reach me that time, and I gave them permission to go in my home and sweep the area.”

Advertisement

Related: Meet the Harvard Law Students Defending Hamas

The third instance occurred on Monday at around 4:30 a.m. “That time they were on the scene but didn’t even ask permission to go in the home, because they finally caught on to the fact that I haven’t killed my wife several times over the course of the last week."

Guillette emphasized to me that he’s not backing down on his mobile billboard campaign because of how essential it is to expose hatred and prejudice against Jews in America. “I think it’s incredibly important for people to know who the antisemites are in their community and on their campus,” he said. “And I think it’s incredibly important for these hateful racists to realize that their actions will have consequences.”

Watch the home security videos, courtesy of Guillette: 


Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ANTI-SEMITISM ISRAEL HAMAS

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Flailing Democrats Hit Comical New Low Over Speaker Mike Johnson Stephen Kruiser
Nayib Bukele Stuns the World in El Salvador’s Historic Presidential Re-Election Bid Jon Del Arroz
Court TV Attacks Maya Kowalski for Going to Homecoming, Ignores Nuclear Bomb Against JHACH Megan Fox
Biden & Harris Playing Footsie with Hamas to Protect His Lead in This State Stephen Green
Demonetized, Angry, and Ready to Tell Big Brother to Get Stuffed Stephen Green
30 Columbia Students Walk Out On Hillary As Part of Anti-Semitic Tantrum Lincoln Brown

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Demonetized, Angry, and Ready to Tell Big Brother to Get Stuffed
'No Jews' Trends on Twitter but Not for the Reason You Think
We're Locked and Loaded for 2024
Advertisement