Exclusive: Adam Guillette on Exposing Antisemites and Being SWATted Repeatedly

“I think it’s incredibly important for people to know who the antisemites are in their community and on their campus,” said Adam Guillette, the man exposing terrorist-sympathizing antisemites on college campuses. It’s a campaign that he will continue to expand despite being SWATted multiple times in a few days, he said in exclusive comments to PJ Media.

Accuracy in Media president Adam Guillette says the SWAT teams were called on him several times over the course of a few days with false assertions that he was at home and pointing a gun at his wife's head.

He said it was done in retribution for his mobile billboard campaign on multiple campuses.

The billboards, mounted on trucks, expose the names and images of those Ivy Leaguers who signed on to pro-Hamas and/or antisemitic sentiments in the wake of the October 7 Hamas terrorist atrocities on Israelis. “I’ve been SWATted three times since Friday,” Guillette told me, “and after discussing it with my family and my staff, we’ve decided to double down, because we don’t want the perpetrators to learn the lesson that this is an effective tactic to silence people. Instead, we’d rather have them learn the opposite lesson.”

The first time SWAT teams searched his home was at around 2:30 a.m. last Friday when Guillette was out of state, he explained. “A half-dozen officers entered our home with rifles. The second one was Sunday afternoon, and law enforcement was able to reach me that time, and I gave them permission to go in my home and sweep the area.”

The third instance occurred on Monday at around 4:30 a.m. “That time they were on the scene but didn’t even ask permission to go in the home, because they finally caught on to the fact that I haven’t killed my wife several times over the course of the last week."

Guillette emphasized to me that he’s not backing down on his mobile billboard campaign because of how essential it is to expose hatred and prejudice against Jews in America. “I think it’s incredibly important for people to know who the antisemites are in their community and on their campus,” he said. “And I think it’s incredibly important for these hateful racists to realize that their actions will have consequences.”

Watch the home security videos, courtesy of Guillette:



