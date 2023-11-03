Four Tasty Commie Clown-Slaps to Start Your Weekend

The news can be dispiriting. The commies seem to be winning the culture war. But if you look hard enough you'll find the good guys have more victories than we think.

Advertisement

Warning! If you don't find amusement in pinkos getting arrested for voter fraud, trans dudes being forced to kung fu fight with real men instead of women, and anti-Semites losing blood, click here and enjoy Disney's Fairy Godmother in a beard. Otherwise, proceed!

That's a Man, Baby!

Earlier this year, a man with wonderful hair and impeccable taste in bourbon presciently suggested women can end the testicular invasion of their sporting events by simply refusing to compete against dudettes.

RELATED: Stand Up, Ladies: The Left Is Out to Replace You With Men. This is YOUR Fight.

Women in martial arts recently refused to battle crazy men in eyeliner after two transamabobs took 1st and 2nd place at a jiu-jitsu competition.

Jayden Alexander decided to sit out of a competition when she saw she'd be competing against a "chick" with a scrotum. The geniuses at the North American Grappling Association (NAGA) suggested the men in dresses likely checked off the women's box in the registration forms and somehow went "unnoticed" during competitions.

FACT-O-RAMA! If you think this is a woman shoving a foot in a female grappler's face you shouldn't try picking up "babes" at bars.

NAGA saw the light and have changed the rules. Trans dudes will no longer be allowed tuck and roll with women grapplers. This is a win for female competitors and a reminder to the Marxists in the screeching Gaystapo that a pink singlet doth not a woman, make.

Advertisement

But Democrats Don't Stuff Ballot Boxes

As our own Athena Thorne reported this week, vote fraudsters in Connecticut took a bruising when a judge ordered a redo of the Democratic mayoral primary vote. Video shows mules stuffing handfuls of ballots into boxes, even though we were told by Democrats this NEVER happens.

Footage showed Wanda Geter-Pataky, vice chair of the Bridgeport Democratic Town Committee and operations specialist for the city, and Eneida Martinez, a former City Council member stuffing ballot dropboxes.pic.twitter.com/3IoVGrwo6L — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 2, 2023

The woman, Wanda Geter-Pataky, an employee for the town of Bridgeport, who was seen illegally stuffing a ballot box numerous times, was called to testify in court but fell on her Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination a total of 71 times. She even refused to answer a question about where her desk is located in city hall. Geter-Pataky was placed on leave pending an investigation.

Eneida Martinez, a Bridgeport Democratic candidate for City Council, was also captured on video cramming ballots into a ballot box. She decided to clam up and plead the Fifth as well through her attorney, whom she shares with Geter-Pataky.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, Democrat Paterson Council Speaker Alex Mendez, his wife, and two of their myrmidons were busted for stealing ballots from mailboxes and falsifying hundreds of others in the 2020 election — the same election democrats swear was the cleanest example of democracy in history.

Advertisement

The four fraudsters are facing various charges, including forgery, conspiracy to commit election fraud, falsifying records, and witness tampering.

Call it ironic — or mind-bogglingly irritating — but everyone involved in these illegal voting schemes are Democrats, the same jackpuddings who screech that election fraud disappeared after the 2016 election when Russia somehow put Trump in the White House.

Get Shredded, Bro!

You've likely seen anti-Semitic degenerates pulling down posters of children who have been missing since Hamas' savage attack on Israel.

Unless you like your fingers the way you enjoy your Waffle House hashbrowns - sliced and diced - that little scheme might cost you a pint of blood.

People are allegedly putting razorblades on the back of the posters to remind vandals that hatred can hurt you.

Let Me Get this Right..



You Tear Down Posters of Victims that Terrorists have Captured…



Because You Support Terrorists…



But When Someone Uses Razorblades to Stop You from Supporting Terroristic Behavior…



They are the Terrorists????



Thoughts ???https://t.co/YT5Ay8PrmU — We the People… (@77HERCULES77) November 2, 2023

Whether real or not, the idea that some Marxists are upset that some Jew-hating miscreant got her fingers sliced, knowing full well Hamas was chopping up babies, is hilarious. Nothing pleases me more than commie tears.

Hard Candace

I want to top off this article and kick off the weekend with a hysterical video of a very pregnant Candace Owens as she ginsus a bunch of whiny, attention-starved, testicle-dodging, participation trophy college brats who can't understand that their faux rage is boring enough to put a can of Red Bull to sleep.

Advertisement

Owens handles these pansies like a master comedian dispatching rabid, redneck hecklers at a trailer park comedy show. Revel in their pain. Find joy in their humiliation.

Ngl Candace Owens was spittin pic.twitter.com/UhZXYyf6RS — Peddy Tendergrass (@mybad5141) October 29, 2023

I know the news in the war against Marxism isn't always good but, as you can see, sometimes it's hilarious.

We are going to win. Keep your foot on the gas. Don't let up. Mock the Marxists at every chance; they hate that.

Pour a bourbon; we got this.

BONUS VICTORY!

I'll just post this for your entertainment. I might even get back into watching baseball.

Literally the only team in baseball that doesn’t have a pride night just won the World Series in the season where the Dodgers had a pride night honoring drag queens that mock Jesus. That’s some poetic justice. Congrats to the Texas Rangers! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/r47XaveuYm — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 2, 2023















