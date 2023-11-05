Israeli Children's Orchestra Records Beautiful, Patriotic Song to Boost Morale

A PJ Media reader named David wrote to alert us to a striking musical performance he came across while watching Israeli TV. The segment featured a beautiful, patriotic composition, "King's Bride" (a reference to the nation of Israel), performed by the ATID Raziel Youth Village Orchestra.

ATID is a schooling non-profit, according to IsraelGives:

The ATID Educational Network operates some 35 schools and educational institutions, including two youth villages – the "David Raziel" youth village and the "Johanna Jabotinsky" youth village, which jointly represent all sectors of Israeli society. Students who come from Israel's geographical and social periphery attend our schools. The unique educational model fostered by the ATID network offers theoretical studies along with technological studies. We believe that students who encounter difficulties in academic studies are capable of excellent technological achievements, so we offer complete engineering programs or post-graduate studies for technician and engineer certification. Some of our students are new immigrants who came to Israel without their parents. Others hail from low socio-economic sectors and the boarding school fulfills their needs. …

"I came across the music video on an Israeli TV channel — not sure which, I channel-surf all the time," wrote David in his email. "They played the clip and they interviewed the musical director (he conducts in the clip) and three of the kids." He expounded, "The kids interviewed were from Ukraine and St Petersburg — one of them had just arrived in Israel — straight from under Russian bombs! (He plays bass guitar in the clip.) And of course, they all went on to say how much they loved Israel."

Google translates the Hebrew description at the bottom of the video as:

A clip to raise national morale, create unity and brotherhood among the people. With this clip, the Atid Raziel Youth Village wishes to send encouragement and a warm embrace to members of the security and medical forces, as well as to the residents of the south and the people of Israel as a whole. The people of Israel live!

The video intersperses footage of the orchestra with clips that evoke the beauty of both Israel and her people:

David was good enough to send us his own translation of the message in the opening frames as well as the lyrics.

The opening frame reads:

The youth village Atid Raziel sends hope, support and love

To IDF soldiers, security members, and medical personnel

Our thoughts are with residents and all people there

And here are the lyrics:

A new light shines in the blue sky

The wind of the sea rushes through the space

We love you Motherland in peace and in war. From the north, the mountains and the Sea of Galilee

We will follow in the way of our fathers

We will build our homeland with a proud heart and a prayer Despite the enemy and the traitors,

We will remember our heroes

And we will love you, our homeland, forever. We will praise you in songs and psalms,

Full of glory, a king's bride, the mother of the prophets,

A blossoming garden from the Red Sea to Galilee, Despite the enemy and the traitors,

We will remember our heroes

We will love our land

It is holy and it is forever

It's good to see the beleaguered people of Israel keeping their spirits strong and cherishing their heritage. May peace come to the Middle East sooner rather than later!



