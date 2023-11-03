Biden & Harris Playing Footsie with Hamas to Protect His Lead in This State

What's a Democrat administration supposed to do when the American public broadly supports our most important ally fighting an existential terrorist threat but a narrow constituency at home could cost them a must-win state in 2024?

Play footsie with the terrorists, of course.

The AP reported Thursday that Michigan Democrats gave a stark warning to the White House this week. "The message has been relayed," Abraham Aiyash, an Arab American and the third-ranking Democrat in the state House of Representatives told AP, "We’ve had calls with the White House. We’ve had calls with DNC officials."

"We’ve been clear in saying the humanity should matter," Aiyash continued, "but if that is not a calculation that you’re going to make in this moment, recognize that there will be electoral reverberations to this."

Translation: Call off your Israeli dogs in Gaza or the Arab vote won't show up in Michigan for you, handing the state to Trump.

Also from AP:

Michigan holds the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the nation and over 310,000 residents are of Middle Eastern or North African ancestry. Many in the community are pledging to coalesce against Biden’s reelection campaign unless he calls for a ceasefire in the war.

Only 29 years old and already the Majority Leader in the Michigan House, Aiyash seems to have a big future in Democrat party politics. Nationally, recent polls show "lower support for Israel among young Americans amid war against Hamas."

Democrats are undergoing a generational shift away from our traditional allies and, if recent protests on college campuses and elsewhere are any indication, towards explicitly terrorist organizations like Hamas.

That shift, plus the very real risk of losing Michigan, are undoubtedly why Presidentish Joe Biden and alleged Vice President Kamala Harris suddenly changed their tone on the Israel-Hamas War over the last few days.

Harris — "Kamala" is the Hindi for "tone deaf" — made waves on Wednesday when she announced that she and Biden had launched "the country's first National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia."

Taking on hate is a national priority.



Today, @POTUS and I are announcing the country's first National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia.



This action is the latest step forward in our work to combat a surge of hate in America. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 1, 2023

Biden echoed Harris' press release, insisting that "We can’t stand by while hate against Muslims, and those wrongfully perceived to be Muslim, including Arabs and Sikhs, is given oxygen."

Let's talk about hate, shall we?

Meanwhile, Reuters reported last week that "US antisemitic incidents up about 400% since Israel-Hamas war began." And here's a WSJ headline from Friday morning: "Israel’s Quest to Identify Every Victim of Hamas Leaves Scientists Exhausted, Traumatized." At this link, you can listen to audio of Hamas terrorists "describing playing with decapitated Israeli heads during October 7 massacre." If your stomach is particularly strong, you can visit Hamas Massacre where "graphic videos and images document the horrors of that day."

"Whatevs to all that," says the Biden administration, "the Michigan Islamic vote isn't going to court itself, you know."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has just been dispatched again to Israel, where he will push for "humanitarian pauses" in Israel's campaign to root Hamas out of Gaza. Hamas are terrorists. They wear no uniforms and recognize no legal authorities on the conduct of war. Given a pause, they will slip away.

"Humanitarian pauses" is diplo-speak for "let Hamas blend in with civilians and escape to murder again."

The important thing to remember is this. The Biden Administration is desperate to straddle the line between terrorists who murder, rape, and kidnap ravers for use as human shields, and a civilized nation following the rules of war while trying to prevent that from happening again.

Just to win a few votes in Michigan.

Disgraceful.



