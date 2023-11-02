Demonetized, Angry, and Ready to Tell Big Brother to Get Stuffed

It happened again. Google slapped the "dangerous or derogatory content" label on three of my recent columns. Each of them is truthful, reasonable, and polite — if occasionally pointed. But factual opinion writing doesn't matter in Big Tech's ongoing effort to silence conservative speech online.

The first article that Google demonetized stung me personally. It's headlined "They Were Too Young to Consent but Now They're Old Enough to Sue," and I was proud of having written it. Readers responded warmly to it, too. It's a heartbreaking story of a troubled teenage girl — now in her early 20s — who has filed suit against the medical centers and medical professionals whom she believes ruined her life by bullying her into undergoing a “gender-affirming” double mastectomy at the age of 16 and endless testosterone injections that left her emotionally and physically wounded.

I remember thinking that the young woman's tragic story was too "dangerous or derogatory" to publish outside the paywall. I also remember deciding her story was too important not to share with the widest possible audience. Today I learned that every time someone clicks on that young woman's story, every time someone reads the truth, it causes financial harm to the company brave enough to publish it.

If it was obvious why Google demonetized the "Too Young to Consent..." column, it was a real head-scratcher at first why they crippled this next one. It was one of those cheeky pieces readers have always loved about VodkaPundit, comparing AI's Garbage-In/Garbage-Out problem to that body horror schlockfest called "The Human Centipede."

So I re-read it and figured out what got Google's panties all wadded up.

As large language model "tools become more and more prevalent," I warned, "it will become impossible for human editors to keep up. I suspect it already has. Then there is the 'systematic political bias towards the left' that’s built into large language models like ChatGPT."

Oops. I told the truth again. Worse, that "systemic political bias" quote links back to Instapundit — a site that Google has completely demonetized in the past.

The third column concerned Emily Drabinski, a self-described Marxist and president of the American Library Association (ALA). She says, among many other things parents ought to know, that “public education needs to be a site of socialist organizing." Public school librarians, she said, "need to be on the agenda of socialist organizing.”

Thanks to undercover rogue journalist Karlyn Borysenko, I was able to provide you with lots of juicy, first-person quotes from Drabinski and other socialists who determine what books go in — and don't get in — our public school libraries.

Publishing socialists' own words is "dangerous or derogatory," apparently. "Dangerous to whom? Derogatory about what?" are questions Big Tech, even with all their billions, can't afford to answer.

"Dangerous or derogatory" also means no ads, and that means PJ Media loses money on my column. Meanwhile, Daily Beast's Roger Sollenberger just published a nasty and inaccurate hit piece on Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, and you can bet there's nothing "dangerous or derogatory" about that so far as Google is concerned.

I've always thought of PJ Media's VIP section as the feature that lets us publish so-called "dangerous or derogatory content" behind a paywall so we (and you!) don't have to be concerned about demonetization.

But what if VIP is something more than just a hiding place for the stories Big Tech doesn't want you to see? Something much more powerful?

When I write a piece like "Too Young to Consent..." it's usually my habit to stick it behind the paywall where our VIPs can read it but nobody else can. After today, that's not how I see things any longer. What if our VIP supporters allow us to tell the stories Big Tech doesn't want people to know — but put them out in public, let them get demonetized, yet still generate enough revenue to keep us in business?

Keep us in business? Hell, with enough VIPs, we'll keep shouting to the rooftops, way up past the Woke censors.

If you're reading this, there's a good chance you're already one of our VIP patrons. But maybe you have a friend or a loved one who needs to hear some of that truth shouted from the rooftops. For them, please consider giving the gift of Truth this holiday season. You can do that right here and use our BIGTECH promo code for a very holiday-friendly 50% off.

If you aren't already a VIP yourself, maybe today is your day. If not, please at least enjoy this one last chuckle at my expense: Google is going to demonetize this one, too, you can bet.

Thank you for your time and for listening to me with all the shouting.