Here Come the Teen Transgender Lawsuits

An unnamed woman who once identified as transgender filed suit last week against the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Nebraska Medicine, and three doctors for “negligence and lack of informed consent” after she had a “gender-affirming” double mastectomy at the age of 16 in 2018.

Now a young woman, the plaintiff will never nurse her children, assuming she is still able to bear them after four years of testosterone treatments that “caused significant mental and physical harm.”

All because the medical industry — I used to call it “healthcare” — decided that surgery and hormones were the answer to a troubled teenager’s emotional and mental health issues and, according to the lawsuit, bulldozed her into their preferred “treatment.”

That poor kid doesn’t seem to have ever stood a chance against the adults arrayed against her.

According to WOWT News, the “lawsuit also suggests that the teen patient was vulnerable as their parents had gone through a divorce in 2015 when the teen was 13 years old.” Predictably, that was followed by troubles at school, complicated by “depression and generalized anxiety disorder.”

Then things really got out of control for the girl. She was placed in a partial psychiatric care program, put on antipsychotic drugs, and was meanwhile being “groomed online and preyed upon by an older man from out of state” who threatened her with exposure if she didn’t send him sexually explicit photos of herself.

It is no wonder she began to question her identity and “may have been swept up in a social contagion and/or unduly influenced by social media,” according to the suit.

Detransitioning since at least January of this year, the young woman’s lawsuit alleges that doctors gave her parents the impression that she would become suicidal without putting her on a fast track to removing her healthy breast tissue, and her young body pumped full of male hormones. WOWT also reports that the suit claims that “no warning [was] given about any potential harm long-term use of testosterone,” which she finally quit taking late last year “due to heart irregularities, aching joints, and pelvic pain” that left her virtually immobilized.

In a press release accompanying the lawsuit, the young woman said, “I was going through the darkest and most chaotic time in my life, and instead of being given the help I needed, these doctors affirmed that chaos into reality… I was talked into medical intervention that I could not fully understand the long-term impacts and consequences of.”

All at the age of 15.

To give you an even better idea of how deep this country has gone down the rabbit hole on this transgender madness, let me share with you a telling detail I couldn’t help but notice from the WOWT News report linked above.

The story is a little over 800 words long and, well, you know the subject matter all too well by now. And yet a few words are missing from it: Woman, girl, she, her. Here is a young woman screaming to the world that her actual sex is her actual sex, despite repeated attempts to rob her of it… and yet the media still can’t manage to call her a woman.

I was so taken aback, so disgusted when I realized what WOWT had done to compound this young woman’s injuries that I sat on this column for five days, unable to finish writing it.

Until recently, transgenderism was a condition suffered much more often by men than by women. But in recent years — in no doubt due to social contagion and a medical industry eager to leap on new profit sources — there has been an explosion in emotionally troubled (and often abused) teen girls who believe they’re suffering from it.

“Could it be that this is a fad,” Bethany Mandel asked in the New York Post last June, “driven by social media, that tells young people — particularly girls — that transgenderism is cool, far more common than it really is, and changing your gender is a snap?”

Yes. And it’s pure evil that the medical industry is lining its pockets by preying on it.

But as my old internet acquaintance Emily Zanotti noted on Twitter last week, “Oh, man. I never really thought about it but the lawsuits on this are going to be *nuts* in a few years. If these kids start getting million-dollar judgments… woof.”

I’ve long been a critic of how overly litigious American society is, but when it comes to the medically sanctioned emotional and physical abuse of minors, I hope this segment of the medical industry is sued out of existence.

