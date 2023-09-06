Meet the Avowed Marxist Who Decides What Books Go in Your School Library

Emily Drabinski, a self-described Marxist, is president of the American Library Association (ALA) and says that “public education needs to be a site of socialist organizing. Libraries really do, too.”

Rogue journalist — and I mean that as a huge compliment — Karlyn Borysenko just spent three days “undercover at the largest socialist conference in the country” and brought back hidden audio recordings that might do Project Veritas and O’Keefe Media Group founder James O’Keefe proud.

Saying that “it’s all fun and games until someone infiltrates a socialism conference,” Borysenko snuck into the Socialism 2023 conference at the Chicago Hyatt Regency over the weekend — complete with the obligatory purple hair, oversized black glasses, red knit cap, and COVID virtue-signaling face mask. “The Socialism conference is live-streaming some of their sessions,” she explains in her introductory YouTube video. “I’m getting the stuff they’re not live-streaming.

The disguise — including “Kelty,” an alias — was necessary because Borysenko had been “preemptively banned” from the conference after gatecrashing the Socialist Reproductive Justice conference earlier this year.

She might just be our real-world Sherlock Holmes — what an impressive young lady.

ASIDE: The ALA shocker aside, my favorite moment from Borysenko’s first video was the doughy, ponytailed hipster telling attendees that there is a mask mandate (not for him or the speakers, naturlich) and receiving cheers from the socialist sheep in the audience.

Anyway, I promised you some socialist school library stuff and now it’s time to deliver.

Drabinski has been a professional librarian and lefty agitator for most of her adult life, starting as an academic reference librarian at Sarah Lawrence College in 2004, and protesting the Republican National Convention in New York with a group called Radical Reference that same year. While Radical Reference’s website is as anodyne as you might suspect, it’s one of those low-lying (but effective) lefty groups. Their mission is to provide “research support, education, and access to information to activist communities, progressive organizations, and independent journalists.”

Now that I’ve done my homework on Drabinski — who assumed control of the ALA earlier this year — I’m retroactively so not surprised to learn that the self-described Marxist had been invited to speak at the Socialism 2023 conference. What does still surprise me is that Drabinski — who honestly looks and speaks like an Ayn Rand villain — had her session canceled by the organization “after a media firestorm over her Marxist leanings that led to several state library associations parting ways with the national organization.”

But she showed up to speak anyway, and was introduced as “comrade” because of course she was.

“I think your point that public education needs to be a site of socialist organizing,” Drabinski can be heard saying on Borysenko’s recording. “I think libraries do, too… and there’s real opportunity here to both connect with happening [sic] in public education, what’s happening in libraries.”

“We need to be on the agenda of socialist organizing.”

Remember that, next time some lefty gets their panties in a Gordian knot when you remind them the public schools have become centers of indoctrination, not education.

While some state library associations have, as previously noted, ceased working with the ALA, others are eager to hop on board. In June, Illinois governor J. B. Pritzker signed a law outlawing so-called “book bans” and requiring that school “libraries would only be eligible for state-funded grants if they adopt the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights.”

That includes protections for explicitly pr0nographic cartoon books like “Gender Queer.”

Pritzker and his trans cousin “Jennifer” have used some of their family’s billions pushing for trans rights since 2018. “The wealthy, powerful, and sometimes very weird Pritzker cousins have set their sights on a new God-like goal: using gender ideology to remake human biology,” is how Tablet magazine put it.

Good to know. And even better to know that outfits like the ALA are in on it. I can’t wait to learn even more, but, “Someone is gonna have to step up next time,” Borysenko said. “I am never going to be able to pull this stunt again, guys.”

Oh, I hope that’s not true.

