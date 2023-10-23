The Morning Briefing: Democrats Want Kids Dumb for Public School Indoctrination

Top O’ the Briefing

One of the more disheartening things we’ve witnessed in the past couple of weeks is the spectacle of American college students marching on campuses in support of the Palestinian front for Hamas. Their ignorance is truly galling given the current price of higher education in this country.

While it’s true that the young minds of college students are polluted by leftist radicals in Academia, those who arrived at universities via the American public education system did so with brains that were ripe for whatever progressive nonsense their professors threw at them. The far-left thoroughly evil teachers’ unions who control public schools and the Democratic Party saw to that.

The reason the Democrats insist that kids get into school earlier and earlier has nothing to do with all of the b.s. research they’ve funded that says children who go to pre-pre-pre-pre-school do better later in life (I call it “Wombergarten” in “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower“), it’s all about getting to work on softening their brains as soon as possible.

Things really began to go sour in public schools when feelings began to be prioritized over actual learning. There are countless examples of this, the most recent coming from the commie proving ground formerly known as the American state of Oregon, which Milt Harris wrote about over the weekend:

When I was growing up, we were taught that the basic subjects were Reading, Writing and “rithmetic.” It was impressed upon us that to navigate through life you must be somewhat proficient in all three areas. That wasn’t to say that other subjects like science and history weren’t important, but those three would be used on a daily basis when we were out in the workplace. In today’s educational system, it is shocking that proficiency in even these basic subjects is not required. What’s even more shocking is that requiring a certain degree of adequacy is at times considered inequitable and even racist. The state of Oregon is an example of this new way of thinking. In July of 2021, Governor Kate Brown very quietly signed Senate Bill 744. The bill dropped the requirement that high school students be tested to demonstrate proficiency in reading, writing, and math. The requirement was originally suspended at the beginning of the pandemic, but by signing this bill it was extended for an additional three years through the 2024 school year. At the time, Foundations for a Better Oregon said in a statement that the bill was intended to “truly reflect what every student needs to thrive in the 21st century.” Supporters insisted that considering math and reading essential skills was an unfair challenge for students that do not test well.

As the kids are fond of saying, there’s a lot to unpack here.

If a student wants to go onto college — a path which Democrats are always championing — they had better learn to test well. Even with all of the commies in Academia, tests are an integral part of higher education. I’m going back to college (long story, I’ll be writing about it) after, um, a bit of a layoff and one of the first things that I have to do is take a math placement test.

I was not asked if I felt that I test well.

The constant relaxation of academic requirements dulls the intellect of American students. The less intellectually sharp they are when they get in the clutches of a radical professor, the less likely they are to question any alternative histories or nonreality scenarios offered to them as fact. Intellectual curiosity and critical thinking among the student body are to modern American academics what garlic and crucifixes are to vampires.

Since the pandemic, the teachers’ unions’ lack of interest in teaching has been exposed. They fought harder than anyone to keep American students out of classrooms for as long as possible. Whenever a Democratic politician is supporting something like the bill in Oregon, he or she is doing so at the behest of the deep-pocketed and powerful teachers’ unions.

Making it easier for kids to get through high school is the worst possible way to prepare them for the real world. Or at least it used to be. We see feelings-based policies even in corporate America, which used to pride itself on being heartless. Still, while academic standards can be altered, reality can’t. People who are always looking for the path of least resistance aren’t going to be movers and shakers in society.

As we’ve discussed here before, more school choice is the way to begin weakening the unions and their stranglehold on the Democrats. There’s been a lot of progress on this front, but much more work needs to be done. And it needs to be done before the Dems unleash too many more mush brained “educated” people into the wild to dismantle the Constitution of the United States.

Book of the Month Recommendation

“You Will Own Nothing: Your War with a New Financial World Order and How to Fight Back“—Carol Roth

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Let’s kick things off with this note from Damon:

Hi Stephen, I bought and am reading the “You Will Own Nothing” for the

book rec. of the month. I was curious where we can go to interact

about that? Is there a discord channel? A Facebook group? A bulletin

board? A self-guided therapy session? I’m about half way through . . .

and getting more angry and scared the more I read, LOL.

BTW, plus one to the Duke Ellington clip. That was a much needed breath

of relaxing fresh air.

Good question on the interaction, Damon. I’m working on that. Our tech people are working on a lot of much-needed changes right now and I don’t want to burden them. We may just have to do one Mailbag a month devoted to the book. I’m still brainstorming. A lot of what we end up doing depends on whether we get more people participating as time goes on.

This is from Mark:

Trump for President, but he makes a deal to retire in a couple of years so DeSantis can take over. Unbeatable.

A great idea, especially if — as I wrote back in January — Trump goes scorched earth. Unfortunately, I think that there is far too much enmity between Trump, DeSantis, and their supporters for any Kumbaya moment to happen. Because I’m all about making friends, I’m going to put most of that blame on Trump’s Truth Social fan club. Some of his most prominent supporters — looking at you, Kari Lake — have done nothing but lie about DeSantis and his record as governor. You should see some of the lovely hate mail I get, despite writing over and over that I will enthusiastically vote for Trump if he’s the nominee. One recent one that was sent to my editor and just said, “F*** STEPHEN KRUISER!”

These are truly magical times in which we live.

Friend of the Briefing Momster Mom writes:

Your Cheeto encrusted bacon balls almost eclipsed your spam pudding on my “Digust-O-Meter.” But then I thought if perhaps those Cheetos were caramel-coated it could work! I will get back to you…I have to go out and buy Cheetos. Would you recommend the puffy kind or the crunchy sort?

Thanks for the great idea,

Momster

I can’t help you here because I’ve never been able to figure out if Cheetos are food or just some powdered paper that parents on a budget give their kids to make them shut up.

We’ll finish with this puzzler from Allison:

Stephen, headlines like “Love him or hate him, DeSantis gets things done” frustrate the hell out of me. Why do conservatives always do this to their leadership? What on Earth is there about DeSantis to “hate”? Hate the man for being an excellent manager, a supremely effective governor? A man who saw the problem of Americans stranded in Israel and elsewhere and sent planes to bring them home?

You never, ever see democrats preemptively throw a candidate under the bus with “love him or hate him” qualifiers. This needs to stop, as well as the stupid “he has no charisma” criticisms. I’ve seen the guy speak extemporaneously with humor, common sense, and knowledge about any given subject. Woe betide the idiot journalists with the “gotcha” question he swats away like gnats.

We’ve had enough of scheming lowlifes playing the sax on SNL, human cyphers made up out of whole cloth by the media, degenerate old men taking bribes from foreign enemies – and don’t get me started on the women!

Support your side by building them up, not conceding to the approved narrative. You undermine them, and us.

I honestly have to wonder if you read the “Top O’ the Briefing” section the day I used that headline. Your email seems as if you merely read the headline and decided to immediately express your displeasure rather than carry on. There was nothing but praise for DeSantis, none of which could be construed as throwing him under the bus. “Love Him or Hate Him” wasn’t a “qualifier,” as you say, it was an accurate description of the Republican primary electorate (see my above response to Mark).

For general reference: the bulk of the hate mail I get from the Truth Social crowd complains about me building up DeSantis too much.

Like I said…magical times.

Thanks to all who wrote in!

Everything Isn’t Awful

Snow leopard mom pretending to be scared when her cub sneaks up on her to encourage them to keep practicing their stalking skills.. pic.twitter.com/lwguZ56hMd — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 21, 2023

