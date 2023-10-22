The Orwellian Newspeak of the Democrat Party

In George Orwell’s classic “1984,” the dystopia of Oceania controls its subjects through fear of Big Brother—and the brain-washing propaganda of Newspeak, where “War is peace, Freedom is slavery, Ignorance is strength.” The Democrat Party’s propaganda has become disturbingly like Orwell’s Newspeak.

There are many examples of this, since Newspeak is basically Marxist and the Democrats are increasingly Marxist, but I will give three in particular. The first is that the very government officials and Big Tech censors who have been repeatedly proven liars are somehow supposed to be the arbiters of “misinformation” and “disinformation.” So what is “misinformation”? Remember, this is Newspeak. When Joe Biden or Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) or Mark Zuckerberg talks about “misinformation,” they often mean “facts which don’t fit our approved narrative.” Thus the Hunter Biden laptop scandal was censored as government officials and Democrats and Big Tech swore it was Russian “disinformation” … and they knew or suspected (depending on the person) all along it wasn’t. Or how many Americans were censored for saying the COVID-19 vaccines were not completely safe and effective—and yet we now know they weren’t?

And there’s always the transgender insanity. Woke activists have actually claimed that “misgendering”—calling someone his biologically based pronoun rather than his/her/zir made-up pronoun of choice—is “violence.” They also call restrictions on mutilating “transgender” surgeries and “treatments” for kids’ “genocide”! And yet the same Democrat Party that calls “misgendering” violence is even funding Hamas through its aid to terrorist-run Gaza, despite Hamas’s horrific terrorist attacks on Israel.

One recent story struck on Breitbart me:

President Joe Biden’s deputies are asking Congress for $14 billion extra to help bus illegal migrants up to the U.S. border and onward into hotels in many cities and towns around the nation. The request is being touted as ‘border security’ even though very few funds would be used to exclude economic migrants…Instead, much of the requested money would be used to help more job-seeking migrants reach the U.S. border, register and release them, and then bus them to hotels, job training, and American workplaces around the United States… The government’s flood of illegal migrants is already displacing many lower-income Americans from decent jobs and housing as well as granting a huge windfall to employers, real estate investors, and government agencies.

So now bussing illegal migrants into the country is “border security.”

We could go through other instances—the fact that peaceful Jan. 6 protestors were excoriated and harshly abused in jail as “domestic terrorists,” while Antifa and BLM burned down cities with few consequences in what CNN infamously labeled “fiery but mostly peaceful protests.” But at risk of going on too long, I’ll just highlight an Orwell quote illustrating how similar the above Democrat rhetoric is to Newspeak.

Consider this passage from the beginning of Orwell’s “1984,” explaining the “Newspeak” Big Brother and his lackeys use to control the words and thoughts and actions of their subjects:

“The Ministry of Truth — Minitrue, in Newspeak — was startlingly different from any other object in sight. It was an enormous pyramidal structure of glittering white concrete, soaring up, terrace after terrace, 300 metres into the air. From where Winston stood it was just possible to read, picked out on its white face in elegant lettering, the three slogans of the Party: WAR IS PEACE FREEDOM IS SLAVERY IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH The Ministry of Truth contained, it was said, three thousand rooms above ground level, and corresponding ramifications below. Scattered about London there were just three other buildings of similar appearance and size…They were the homes of the four Ministries between which the entire apparatus of government was divided. The Ministry of Truth, which concerned itself with news, entertainment, education, and the fine arts. The Ministry of Peace, which concerned itself with war. The Ministry of Love, which maintained law and order. And the Ministry of Plenty, which was responsible for economic affairs… The Ministry of Love was the really frightening one. There were no windows in it at all. Winston had never been inside the Ministry of Love, nor within half a kilometre of it. It was a place impossible to enter except on official business, and then only by penetrating through a maze of barbed-wire entanglements, steel doors, and hidden machine-gun nests. Even the streets leading up to its outer barriers were roamed by gorilla-faced guards in black uniforms, armed with jointed truncheons.”

There is a theme, of course, throughout the book, of government officials brutally enforcing their agenda, depriving their subjects of rights and even necessities, setting up children as spies on parents, torturing those who do not comply, rewriting history, exercising constant surveillance and control, all while touting their “love” and dedication to “truth” and desire to provide “plenty” and “freedom” to their citizens. White is black and black is white.

But America, horrifyingly, is turning into Oceania. Facts that contradict government narratives are “misinformation,” and men in dresses are “women,” and peaceful protesters are “terrorists” while domestic terrorists are “mostly peaceful protesters,” and bussing in illegal aliens is “border security,” and war is peace and freedom is slavery. Welcome to Joe Biden’s America—and Orwell’s “1984.”