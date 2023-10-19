As Pro-Palestine Protestors Invade Capitol, Remember How the Left Reviled J6

Leftists carried on about Jan. 6, 2021, literally for years afterwards, talking about it as if it were the greatest threat to our “democracy” in our history as a nation. But when pro-Palestinian protestors stormed a building on Capitol Hill Wednesday? Nah, that one barely roused cursory interest in Democrat political hacks.

PJ Media’s Matt Margolis already covered how a group calling itself Jewish Voice for Peace stormed the U.S. Capitol’s Cannon House Office Building, waving banners with slogans like “Jews say ceasefire now!” and “Ceasefire” as they excitedly packed into the building. There have reportedly been between 50 and 300 arrests. “U.S. Capitol Police say demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional Buildings and are working to clear the crowd. Police have already detained some individuals as chants of ‘ceasefire’ are echoing around the building,” reported Fox 5 DC.

Apparently it’s ok to storm the Capitol, stage an insurrection inside, and interrupt a congressional hearing. But only if you’re protesting on behalf of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/kr7MPVNTmu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 18, 2023

Why any Jews would be expressing sympathy for the “Palestinians,” a “people” invented for the express purpose of undermining Israel, and whose leaders were all part of or supportive of unspeakable atrocities against Israeli civilians, I don’t know. But that’s a topic for another time. Why isn’t every leftist outlet going crazy about this “insurrection”? Why are the same Democrats who spent years relentlessly persecuting and prosecuting peaceful Jan. 6 protestors not running around screeching like banshees about this horrific assault on our democracy?

Let’s look at some of the insane epithets and accusations that were hurled at the Jan. 6 protestors, most of whom were peaceful and were unwittingly infiltrated by an unknown number of federal plants egging them on. And if anyone is inclined to point out that Capitol offices (Jewish Voice for Peace) aren’t the same as the Capitol proper (Jan. 6), ask yourself—what would the Democrat and media reaction have been if MAGA supporters had stormed the Cannon Building with Israeli flags, instead of leftists screaming hysterically about “Palestine”?

Vice President Kamala Harris implied that Jan. 6 was as devastating for America as Pearl Harbor (1941) and 9/11 (2001). For context, the only two people killed on Jan. 6 were protestors killed by Capitol police, whereas Pearl Harbor, which got us into World War II, led to 420,000 American casualties, while 9/11 cost the lives of almost 3,000 Americans and permanently altered American society. Yet Harris said, “Certain dates echo throughout history, including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them where they were, and what they were doing, when our democracy came under assault. Dates that occupy not only a place on our calendars, but a place in our collective memory: December 7th, 1941, September 11th, 2001, and January 6th, 2021.”

But it gets worse. Meanderer-in-Chief Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), The New York Times, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Congressional Research Service, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), The Washington Post, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), a group of Senate Democrats, CNN, and Assistant Attorney General Matt Olsen are just a few of the outlets and individuals who called Jan. 6 “terrorism” or “domestic terrorism,” essentially equating peaceful protestors who took selfies in the Capitol with Islamic suicide bombers.

Huwaida Arraf, one of the organizers of @palestinewrites, was arrested today after storming the Capitol as part of a pro-Hamas protest and breaking into a US Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. @Penn, are you starting to understand why Jewish students are threatened by… pic.twitter.com/zx3DSsilpi — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 18, 2023

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) claims she expected the protestors on Jan. 6 to rape and kill her. Attorney General Merrick Garland referred to Jan. 6 as a “heinous attack” and “the most dangerous threat to our democracy.”

Then one looks at how J6 protestors were punished. There are multiple reports of shockingly inhumane conditions where prisoners are kept—worse than we provide for terrorists. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was unarmed, peaceful, and never entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for “seditious conspiracy.” Richard Barnett, who carried — but did not use — a walking stick that doubled as a stun gun on Jan. 6 and was photographed at Nancy Pelosi’s desk, received a 4.5-year jail sentence. A Green Beret Jan. 6 whistleblower was handed a seven-year prison sentence after he “trespassed” at the Capitol. Former Proud Boys leader and Purple Heart recipient Joseph Biggs was sentenced to 17 years in prison because he tore down a fence.

Related: J6 Prisoner Contrasts Prosecutor’s Easy Time After Stabbing Spree With Persecution of Peaceful J6 Protestors

When it comes to Trump supporters, leftists still can’t express enough vitriol. But what about the “insurrectionists” in the Cannon Building? Leftist media is fairly blasé, and Democrat politicians don’t seem particularly riled up.

CBS News: “Protesters on Capitol Hill call for Israel-Gaza cease-fire, hundreds arrested”

The New York Times: “About 300 protesters pleading for a cease-fire were arrested on Capitol Hill, organizers say.”

The Washington Post: “Jewish protesters in D.C. demand cease-fire in Israel-Gaza war”

Forbes: “Protesters Of Israel-Hamas War Enter Congressional Building — Leading To Arrests”

Notice how Jan. 6 protestors were “terrorists,” but the pro-Palestinian activists are “protestors” just “entering” a building and “pleading” for a cease-fire. It’s a stunning difference in rhetoric.

Pro-Hamas protesters raided the US Capitol as Rashida Tlaib incites against Israel outside. Shameful scenes and the height of hypocrisy. This must be dealt with sternly with ZERO tolerance. pic.twitter.com/czAmuIcArJ — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) October 18, 2023

Ironically, by supporting the Palestinians, these protestors are actually sympathizing with violent terrorism. Yet MAGA supporters were labeled “terrorists,” while the media is practically silent on the pro-Palestinian protest. That’s because the left has a complete double standard. Antifa, BLM, pro-abortion protestors, pro-Palestinian advocates…they can invade Capitol Hill or burn down buildings all they want. It’s only conservatives who will be considered dangerous “domestic terrorists.”