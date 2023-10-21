Biden Paid $2.75 Million in Cash for Beach House After Chinese Shakedown

Joe Biden’s summer beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware, where he has spent much of presidency on vacation, may have been paid for with Chinese bribe money.

According to an investigation by the DailyMail.com, Joe Biden bought the home in 2017 for roughly $2.75 million in cash. What makes this purchase suspicious is that it came mere weeks after Hunter Biden’s infamous text to Henry Zhao, an executive at the Chinese oil company CEFC. According to a WhatsApp conversation from July 30, 2017, Hunter threatened Zhao to pay a promised bribe while invoking his father’s name, insisting that Joe Biden was there with him as he wrote the message.

“I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight,” Hunter told Zhao. “And Z if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang or the chairman I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”

Hunter ended the call by saying, “Ok my friend – I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father. I sure hope whatever it is you are doing is very, very, very important.”

A photo from Hunter Biden’s laptop confirmed that Hunter was indeed at Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Del. home that day, making it extremely likely that Joe Biden was indeed at least at the home when Hunter sent the texts.

House Oversight Committee Chairman calls the cash purchase of the home suspicious.

“The fact that Joe Biden purchased a luxurious beach house around the same time his family was receiving millions from a CCP-linked company raises many questions that need to be answered,” Comer told The Daily Mail. “The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the money trail to determine the extent of President Biden’s involvement in his family’s influence-peddling schemes and its impact on our national security.”

The White House long denied that Joe Biden ever even spoke with his son about his foreign business dealings, but evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee eventually prompted them to change their rhetoric and say instead that Joe Biden wasn’t “in business” with his son, conceding at the least that Joe Biden had indeed spoken with Hunter about his business.

According to the Daily Mail, it was originally claimed that the home was purchase with part of the Bidens’ advance from a multi-book deal.

At the time of Joe’s Rehoboth house purchase, local news site Delaware Online reported that it had been bought ‘using part of their advance from a multi-book deal’. But even if the money for the home came from the $11 million he and Jill earned that year according to their tax filings, there are still large discrepancies in the President’s financial disclosures that remain unexplained. An analysis published last year by DailyMail.com shows a $5.2 million discrepancy between his IRS filings and his Office of Government Ethics disclosures for the same period.

The discrepancy is awfully close to the $5 million Biden was allegedly bribed by the owner of Burisma back in 2016, while Biden was vice president.