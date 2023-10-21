Even For San Francisco, This Story is Almost Too Bizarre to Believe

In San Francisco, they do things a little differently. I’d say the people there march to a different drummer but that would imply that residents are sober enough to keep time.

We all know that San Francisco has a terrible, awful, horrible, homeless problem with homeless people sleeping everywhere. One homeless man set up camp across from a Catholic grade school. It would have been a curiosity except for the signs he hung outside of his tent.

“Free fentanyl 4 new users” and “Meth for stolen items.”

WARNING: Explicit and potentially upsetting content A San Francisco man who camped across the street from a school displaying sign offering "free fentanyl for new users," and who has a previous pedophile conviction has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/gmzGcL3azr — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) October 20, 2023

Joseph Adam Moore served six years for unlawful sex with a 12-year-old girl and was accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl just a month after getting out of prison. But his probation deal did not include staying away from schools. So he camped directly across from Stella Maris Academy and began to host parties of stoners — much to the neighborhood’s dismay.

“Some of these people brought barbecues, a beach umbrella, and even a dune buggy that sat on the pavement,” said Nathaniel Weiner, a neighbor. “They’re ‘creating a Burning Man-style party’ in a quiet residential neighborhood where people are just trying to live their lives.'”

Note that I haven’t even used the word “police” in this piece. Apparently, the only law Moore is violating is the one about public camping. The cops are hamstrung by about a thousand rules and regulations regarding the treatment of the homeless; they can’t be forced to go anywhere or do anything; they can’t be forced into a mental health facility; they can’t even be forced to go into a shelter.

Dan Noyes, a reporter for ABC7 in San Francisco, had an enlightening interview with Mr. Moore.

Moore says he’s lived across the school for two years and that his signs offering free drugs are no joke. He told Noyes “he’s just passing on the drugs that other people give him, in exchange for blankets and supplies he provides.”

Moore: “So they bring me trash that they’ve scavenged, things that they think are valuable, or they give me some of the drugs that they have, which I don’t do.”

Noyes: “You’re exposing grade school kids to this? This is not right. You know that?”

Moore: “No, no, it’s shallow.”

Noyes: “I mean, the kids, the kids come out of the school and they see this.”

Moore: “Yeah, I only live by two rules: be kind to others and make it look easy for children.”

Yes, he’s trolling us for attention. But what about the police?

The Richmond District police captain told us they recently tried an undercover sting on Moore but he didn’t have any drugs at the time. However, it’s his past that’s led to some concerns. Moore is on the Megan’s Law website for “lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.” Moore claims, “I was innocent of all of the charges that I’ve been accused of convicted of.” Moore is apparently not considered a “high risk” offender, so he does not have to follow the rule to stay 2,000 feet away from any school. SFPD Captain Chris Canning explains, “I was told that he is in compliance with all the components of what his sex registration are.” But, Canning says under new guidance, officers are allowed to enforce rules against camping on sidewalks, and that’s what they did Thursday. The I-Team was there as Moore declined an offer of shelter. His answer? “I will never voluntarily incarcerate myself.”

A neighbor, Jon Chintanaroad said that he is “concerned my wife walks our baby around by herself. I always kind of want to be there because you never know. And it just sucks to always kind of have that sense of like, extra vigilance. In a neighborhood that’s supposed to be quiet and residential, right?”

One unidentified parent apparently confronted Moore and got into an altercation with him. Moore received a ticket from San Francisco’s “finest” for misdemeanor battery.

But this is San Francisco. And Moore, in turn, filed an assault complaint against the father. Who do you think is in the most legal trouble?