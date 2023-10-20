MAID in Canada: Addicts Can Soon Exchange Their Needles for the Government's

MAID now offers Canadian drug addicts an exciting and simple way to kick their addiction. The traditional way to enter recovery is through rehab and a 12-step program like Alcoholics (Or Narcotics) Anonymous. Those programs involve steps in which addicts must admit that they are powerless over their addiction, come to believe that only a higher power could restore them to sanity, and are “entirely ready to have God remove all these defects of character.”

It’s all so complicated and messy, especially Step 8 which requires making a list of everybody they’d harmed and becoming willing to make amends. Recovering addicts will also tell you that Step 4 — making a searching and fearless moral inventory — isn’t just difficult, it never ends.

But fear not because Canada has stripped all that down to one simple step that you’ll only ever have to use just one time: DIE, JUNKY.

Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) is the catchy name for Canada’s ever-expanding government euthanasia program. When MAID was signed into law by Castro-wanna-be PM Justin Trudeau in 2016, proponents promised that government-assisted suicide would be only for people with “grievous and irremediable medical conditions.” But as I’ve reported for you over the last year, MAID has traveled down the slippery slope faster than a greased-up Jabba the Hutt on a hilltop Slip ‘n Slide.

Last November, I did a story on how Canada’s revised 2021 law had made MAID available to virtually anyone who wants it, including as a “cure” for poverty. I mentioned a Global News story that inflation was “driving a lot of Canadians with disabilities to consider ending their lives.” Seriously, there was an otherwise healthy 32-year-old woman “in the final stages of requesting a medically-assisted death after seven futile years of applying for affordable housing in Toronto.”

In August of this year, I had to write an even sadder update to MAID madness. That one was about 37-year-old Vancouver resident Kathrin Mentler, who was offered the chance to kill herself because there weren’t any psychiatrists available to treat her chronic depression. The woman was seeking professional mental health care but, since Canada’s state-run medical system didn’t have any shrinks available, they asked her if she’d rather just enjoy “sedating benzodiazepines among other drugs” on her quick road to death.

Vice reported on Thursday that parliament has expanded MAID’s cleanup powers yet again, and in March suicide will become a (preferred?) treatment option for “people whose sole medical condition is mental illness, which can include substance use disorders.”

It sounds to me like Canada is just making official what certain practitioners have already been offering to people like Kathrin Mentler.

Dr. David Martell, physician lead for Addictions Medicine at Nova Scotia Health, a proponent of such “care,” said that it isn’t fair “to exclude people from eligibility purely because their mental disorder might either partly or in full be a substance use disorder. It has to do with treating people equally.” Martell is like a death-obsessed Oprah Winfrey: “YOU get a needle and YOU get a needle and YOU get a needle!”

According to Vice, some addicts and harm reduction advocates are “upset the idea of drug users being given access to MAID is even being discussed.”

Yes, but harm reduction — or, better yet, a 12-step program — is expensive, time-consuming, and icky. It’s so much easier to take the benzodiazepines and relax your way into that professionally administered deadly overdose of rocuronium.

Life can be difficult. But suicide is painless — and in Canada, it’s the easy and inexpensive option for a government that seems to enjoy a perverse thrill out of killing the country’s most vulnerable.

