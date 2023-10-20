Schadenfreude: Elon Musk Strips The New York Times of Its ‘Verified’ Badge

What’s good for the goose is good for the gander!

Via Washington Post: (emphasis added):

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has removed the gold “verified” badge from the New York Times’ account amid ongoing complaints about the news organization from X owner Elon Musk. The badge was the only symbol distinguishing the Times’ 55-million-follower account from impostors amid two major global conflicts in Israel and Ukraine. X has hosted and helped amplify a flood of false information related to the Israel-Gaza war, some of which Musk has personally endorsed. The badge was removed Tuesday without notice, a person familiar with the change said. The Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Associated Press, CNN, Bloomberg, Vox and other news organizations still had their gold badges as of Thursday afternoon. Times accounts related to coverage of world news, health and other subjects still show “verified” badges.

Advertisement

The move comes amid criticism from the Newspaper of Record and other outlets leveled at Elon Musk for not censoring enough in the context of the brewing regional war in the Middle East.

“X has said it’s committed to policing its platform. Over the weekend, the company said that it was removing newly created Hamas-affiliated accounts, as well as monitoring for hateful or violent content. Still, it added that users also bore responsibility for avoiding disturbing material, including by tweaking their settings,” wrote The New York Times before threatening Twitter/X with the death penalty in Europe pursuant to the brutal new censorship regime created by the European Union.

Related: Anti-Defamation League Seizes on Hamas Attack to Push DEI Agenda

The New York Times, along with the rest of the corporate state media, has long been among the worst purveyors of not just misinformation but also disinformation, the distinction being that the latter is intended to deceive. The outlet’s COVID-19 lies, just to name one topic, are legendary. The editors couldn’t have been more wrong if they had tried; they got it wrong on purpose in the service of the Public Health™ authorities and the pharmaceutical industry.

The same can be said of every war The Times has lied the public into and every Democrat scam it has papered over. No entity deserves to lose its Gold Badge or whatever stupid social media credential de jour more than the NYT.

Advertisement

Judging by Elon’s past behavior, though, The Times will unfortunately very probably have its Gold Badge back in a jiffy, following some threatening calls from various Deep State goons.