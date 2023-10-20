America Has a Problem With Nazis—and They Aren't Wearing MAGA Hats

We should have known the far left was brimming with goose-steppers when they started calling Trump a “Nazi.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The Bolshies have a tendency to project their own beliefs and plans by accusing Trump of doing whatever skullduggery they are up to. Example: They claimed Trump was “selling nuclear secrets” after raiding Mar-a-Lago. Months later we learned the Biden crime famliy-Spy Ring left classified documents in an office they shared with Chinese commies. They said Trump would tank the economy and start WWIII and now…

So when they called Trump a Nazi, the writing was on the wall.

Godwin’s Law states that in any debate, inevitably, someone will draw a “Nazi” comparison. Am I guilty of this internet faux pas when I say the left is guilty of jackbootery?

I think not, considering:

This person flashed a swastika at a pro-Palestine rally in New York City:

Pro-Hamas supporter flashed an image of a Swastika to Jews in Times Square. pic.twitter.com/UkYWC3JJxL — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 8, 2023

This harridan wrote, “No wonder why Hitler wanted to get rid of all of them,” on social media. Mad bomb shouts to leftist hacks in the Pravda Press who still refuse to admit Israel did not bomb the hospital in Gaza for motivating these human stool samples.

Let’s not forget this peach of a human flying a large swastika flag in Irvine, Calif., days after Hamas raped, butchered, and burned their way through Israel.

HUGO-RAMA! Fashion designer Hugo Boss was a Nazi and provided uniforms for the Third Reich. They were made by slave laborers from Poland and France.

Columbia University refuses to expel student groups that support Hamas’ attack on Israeli civilians.

A Cornell professor stated the Hamas attack was “exhilarating” and “energizing.

More than 30 student groups at Harvard blamed Israel for the rape and murder of their civilians.

Senator Hawley (R-Mo.) called for a resolution to end anti-semitism on college campuses. Democrats shot it down. One of them, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), walked out on Hawley:

BREAKING: Josh Hawley tried to pass a resolution condemning the anti-Semitic, pro-Hamas actions on college campuses. Sen. Chris Van Hollen then blocked it arguing it smeared students who go to pro-Hamas protests. He then walked out as Hawley responded.

pic.twitter.com/iEHbZOxN9A — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 19, 2023

Here is a termagant who was canned for posting, “Hitler should have eradicated all of you.”

Check out this dudette/associate professor who charmingly wrote, “Israelis are pigs. Savages. Very very bad people. Irredeemable excrement. May they rot in hell.”

Then check out this one who called for “Zionist journalists” and their families to be hacked up.

Every school in America, since June 2020, you did this. You shoved that BLM swastika down our throats. You mainstreamed anti white, anti semitic, and anti America terror. You did this. You think these MINORITY GIRLS feel “included” in your “diversity”? https://t.co/4D40B08mZv — Jacqueline Toboroff 🇺🇸 (@jacquetnyc) October 13, 2023

This black man punched a woman in the face because he thought she was Jewish.

This black dude painted swastikas on cars.

The Veruca Salt of the klymatt chanje, Greta Thunberg, posted a pro-Palestine photo with a blue octopus, a Nazi propaganda tool suggesting Jews have tentacles across the world. She took it down and played ignorant as to the meaning of the octopus she just happened to be photographed with.

FACT-O-RAMA! Every example I’ve posted involves leftists, trans wackos, and a few black dudes. No MAGA caps were found at any of the scenes where this anti-Semitism took place.

Here are some high school kids spewing a not-so-thinly veiled threat to eradicate Israel.

Mob of pro-Palestine students from San Francisco’s Balboa High School.

Democrat sewer! pic.twitter.com/9Bhm59XJoQ — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) October 19, 2023

ANSCHLUSS-O-RAMA! The town of Swastika, N.Y., voted unanimously to not change the town’s name.

I will say this about America’s current crop of Nazi sympathizers; they stand out in a way no one seems to have noticed. The 1933-era German civilians didn’t take to the streets to show support for the Nazis’ atrocities, but thousands of anti-Semitic Americans can’t wait to cover their faces and cheer on Hamas.

What Have We Learned?

Anti-Semitism is alive and kicking in the U.S.A. Despite what the lefty Stalinist—and their myrmidons in the Prava press—have to say, the call of anti-Semitism is coming from inside their own house.

Did you also notice the groups that are represented in the common hatred? I see Falangists from a handful of commie communities, trans and women’s rights groups, BLM, Antifa, and even a prairie fairie “klymatt change” harpy.

Why would the weather stooges, bra-burners, BLM, Antifa, and the trans psychos—all warriors from the far left—unite to attack Israel? Because they are all working together and have been for years. They are all controlled by communists and globalists looking to topple the U.S.A. and sweep in the new world order.

Just for S’s and G’s, here is *President Biden pretending to care for Jewish people, though he doesn’t mention any of the far-left goons responsible for it.