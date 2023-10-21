Pfizer Implements $3.5 Billion Cost-Cutting Program Amid Lagging COVID Injection Sales

Pfizer’s latest COVID booster isn’t going super well. Only about 2% of the entire American population has been successfully injected, and it appears to not be in the cards that that figure will appreciably rise anytime soon. The “safe and effective” façade is wearing thin.

Pfizer is instituting a “cost realignment program” as a consequence, in an attempt to stem the bleeding for shareholders – the fiscal health of which, not actual health, is its only true passion.