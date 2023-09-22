Making a Killing: Americans Shelling Out up to $190 for COVID Boosters

Imagine being so neck-deep in the corporate state media propaganda that you’re willing to pay up to $190 for the fifth or sixth or seventh (who is even keeping track anymore) round of COVID shots.

This is what years of COVID terror dispensed through the media has done to these people’s minds. These people are a collective, living, breathing (for now; we’ll see what happens after a few more injections) meme of themselves.

Raise your hand if you paid more than $0 for your COVID vaccine? Oh, literally no one? Okay. Raise your hand if you paid more than $0 for your COVID booster? Oh, also literally no one? Okay. Family member posted this meme 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MXIgTIbwex — Jared (@WaterTribeJ) January 27, 2022

Via CNBC (emphasis added):

The rollout of a new round of Covid vaccines in the U.S. is off to a bumpy start as some patients report delays in health insurance coverage for the shots. Private insurance plans and government payers such as Medicare are required to cover the new jabs from Pfizer and Moderna, which became available late last week. U.S. regulators have recommended all Americans ages 6 months and up get the new round of vaccines. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, some private health-care providers and CVS confirmed the temporary delays in coverage and emphasized that Americans can access Covid vaccines at no cost through insurance plans. They said the reason for the delays is that some insurers are still working to update their plans to include the new vaccines. Dozens of posts on social media in recent days show some patients were charged anywhere between $125 and $190 for a shot at pharmacies. Others were told their insurance plans aren’t covering the new vaccines yet.

Where does one even begin to address this Public Health™ scam?

First of all, aside from the fact that the COVID shots are not conventional vaccines – an inconvenient fact that forced the CDC and even the dictionary to change the definition of the term post-COVID shots – the reason that these injections cannot and will never provide long-lasting immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus is that, like all coronaviruses, it constantly mutates. Hence, the endless barrage of terror-strains rolled out with regularity in the corporate state media.

Also worth noting is that while average Americans are shelling out hundreds of dollars each for their jibby-jabs, Pfizer previously made record profits off the backs of those very same taxpayers who funded the development of these shots through Operation Warp Speed in the first place.

Is that irony?

I think so.

Anyway, let’s not ask too many questions about pharmaceutical fascism. That would be racist or transphobic or something very bad and domestic terrorist-y. Shut your mouth and get your $190 shots, bigots!