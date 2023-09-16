The Next 'Current Thing'? Virus With a Purported 40-75% Kill Rate Breaks Out in India

Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, et al. have been warning since the outbreak of COVID-19 that there would be successive pandemics in the near future — even though a century passed between the 1917 pandemic and COVID.

But they swear to God it’ll be zoonotic in origin (passed from animals to humans) and not the result of illicit gain-of-function research in some communist lab somewhere beyond all effective oversight.

In the service of producing the next terror wave, the corporate state media and Public Health™ authorities really tried to make monkeypox a thing about a year or so ago — except that it was immediately obvious that the infections were confined almost exclusively to homosexuals engaging in risky sex, an infinitely tiny sliver of the population.

The narrative didn’t take off as intended, so that terror campaign died a quiet, ignominious death.

Do they have their much-coveted next “current thing” now? They certainly seem to hope so.

Via Forbes:

Health officials in India have shuttered schools, offices and public transport and are testing hundreds of people in an effort to track and contain an outbreak of Nipah virus that has killed two people, but can kill as many as three in four people it infects and has been flagged by experts as having the potential to seed a new pandemic… Nipah is a zoonotic virus—meaning it can spread from animals to humans—and can infect humans through direct contact with infected animals or their bodily fluids or after eating contaminated food such as fruit products contaminated with urine or saliva from infected bats… Between 40% to 75% of people infected with Nipah will die from the virus, health agencies estimate, with the specific rate depending on the outbreak and strength of local medical systems managing the disease (long term neurological conditions like seizures and personality changes have been reported among those who recover from encephalitis).

As of now, there are only six confirmed cases confined to the Indian state of Kerala, but the authorities have already instituted widespread lockdowns.

