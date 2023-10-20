The Morning Briefing: It's No Coincidence That Democrats Are in Sync With China on Israel

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

It used to be easier to find examples of the old saying, “Politics makes strange bedfellows.” In recent years, it’s been more like, “Politics makes predictable bedfellows, especially on the American Left.” Democrats are in bed with Academia. Democrats are in bed with Big Labor. Democrats are in bed with the Mainstream Media.

The Democrats really do get around, but they haven’t had any new or interesting partners in a while.

As we have gone over so many times in the past couple of weeks, right and wrong is an easy call in the present Israel-Hamas conflict. It’s even easier when you see who is lining up behind each.

Catherine writes that the Chinese Communist Party has made the “good guys/bad guys” discernment even easier:

But none of that stopped CCP state propaganda outlet Global Times from posting an Oct. 18 video featuring Hu Xijin. As context for just how objective and reliable Hu is, last year, he called for the CCP to “shoot… down” U.S. planes visiting Taiwan. Now he’s demanding that the International Criminal Court investigate “war crimes” related to the Gaza hospital disaster, sneering at Israel’s evidence-based insistence that Hamas, not Israel, was responsible. The CCP is history’s greatest mass murderer, however, with up to 500 million victims, so it’s not surprising that it should side with the Palestinians despite the recent heinous atrocities of Hamas. The CCP and the Palestinians reportedly formed a strategic alliance months ago.

For anyone who may happen to be new here and in need of a scorecard: the ChiComs and anyone they throw in with are the bad guys.

We’ve seen a few cracks on the Left since Hamas decided to kill a bunch of kids at a music festival. A lot of lip service has been paid by high-ranking Democrats in Washington, occasionally making it seem as if they aren’t the apologists for terrorism that they have been for a very long time. Still, we haven’t seen a full-throated rebuke of the likes of Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Tlaib has practically been daring leadership to censure her, but she hasn’t received so much as a disapproving glance.

Of course, even if some Democrats have had a change of heart, the idiot squatter in the Oval Office wastes no time ruining it. Matt writes that Sir Sniffsalot is still running interference for Hamas:

And, look — and I’m not suggesting that Hamas deliberately did it, either. It’s that old thing: You’ve got to learn how to shoot straight. You know, and — and it’s not the first time Hamas has launched something that didn’t function very well.

The Washington Post — a key player in the Democrats’ Ministry of Misinformation — is still a little muddy on the issue as well, which Stephen Green covered yesterday.

Onto the headline. The Democrats have been working on becoming ideological bosom buddies with China for years. As Mr. Green is fond of saying, “Joe Biden is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Chinese Communist Party.”

The ChiCom stance on Israel may be the truest measure of where the Democrats stand on the issue, high level remarks to the contrary notwithstanding. As long as the perpetually incoherent Joe Biden is playing president, the best rule for deciphering what he’s saying may be this: “When in doubt, have the CCP spell it out.”

Programming Note: The Mailbag of Magnificence will again appear on Monday. This isn’t a permanent change. Yet.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Book of the Month Recommendation

“You Will Own Nothing: Your War with a New Financial World Order and How to Fight Back“—Carol Roth

Everything Isn’t Awful

Or sizing up dinner.





WARNING: There is some very juvenile double entendre humor here, and I approve of this message.