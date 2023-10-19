Diehard Liberal Actress Amy Schumer Goes Off on Outlets Pushing Hamas Propaganda 'Without Fact Checking'

Popular actress and comedian Amy Schumer has now become the latest celebrity to break away from the hive-mind mentality of progressives in the entertainment industry concerning the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel, giving establishment media outlets a verbal caning for pushing anti-Israel propaganda over the recent missile attack on a hospital in Gaza. In fact, Schumer was so livid over this that she made a call for the top editors at CNN, the New York Times, BBC News, and many others to step down from their positions. Strong words indeed.

Schumer crafted a post on the topic for her Instagram stories which read, “Many Western outlets published a propaganda LIE, blaming Israel without fact-checking. FACTS only reached the headlines an hour later. Fire the @bbcnews @nyt @skynews @cnn editors who put terrorist lies on their homepages.”

Cool I’m gonna walk into the ocean pic.twitter.com/7afWl35VDI — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) October 18, 2023

The mainstream media is bought and paid for by hardcore progressives who want to see their agenda and ideology pushed into as many people’s brains as possible. It’s like they are purposefully spreading a deadly infection, though one that exists in the realm of ideas rather than in the physical world, to as many people as possible, which is exactly how a virus behaves. It wants to recreate itself over and over again. The left is similar. Everyone must think, look, and act the same. No one should dare deviate from the hive mind and groupthink.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, as new information emerged, the New York Times attempted to sneak around and edit the story to make it appear they were always in possession of the facts, when, instead, they first referred to the attack on the hospital as an “Israeli strike,” before changing it to just a “strike,” and finally to a “blast.”

Schumer is not the only person in Hollywood who is calling out the bungle by the media, which, I know for me personally, is a really big shocker. It’s always nice to be pleasantly surprised though, right?

Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain — who I feel provided stellar performances in both “It: Chapter 2” and “Zero Dark Thirty” — also ripped into both the NY Times and the Washington post for running full speed to smear Israel for the hospital attack without actually knowing for sure that was what happened.

“Is there ANY place that I can get accurate news? We are living in a dark time when giants like @nytimes and @washingtonpost rush to conclusions in trying to keep pace with social media,” Chastain said in a post she published on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

“Social media is not a credible news source. Please folks guide me to a place where I can get well sourced [sic] information,” the award-winning actress continued.

Here’s more from Breitbart about Chastain’s reaction to the media bungle:

Chastain appeared to be reacting to the recent revelations that the mainstream media and others spread false information about Israel, to the benefit of the Iranian-backed Palestinian terror group Hamas. As Breitbart News reported, world leaders, journalists, and activists helped fuel anti-American riots around the Middle East on Tuesday by spreading the false claim by the Palestinian terror group Hamas that an Israeli airstrike killed 500 Palestinian civilians at a hospital in Gaza.

Is this going to be a watershed moment for the entertainment industry? Are people actually beginning to wake up and smell the coffee? I really hope so. The news media are now nothing more than professional propagandists who are working around the clock to craft narratives that support leftist ideology rather than providing their audience with need-to-now information.