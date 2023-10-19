'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Admits She's a Feminist Because a Psychic Told Her She's One

Millie Bobby Brown, the young actress who plays Eleven on “Stranger Things,” recently sat down for an interview with Glamour, during which she revealed the reason why she’s a feminist. And let me tell you, there are a lot of dumb things that roll out of the entertainment industry on a daily basis, so the fact that this lands high up on the list should go a long way in preparing you for what you are about to behold.

Advertisement

Brown told the publication she’s a feminist because a psychic told her she was one. Yes, that’s right, ladies and gentlemen. She didn’t do lots of research and study or read an influential book, hear a lecture, or have some sort of so-called “epiphany” or “spiritual awakening.” It was because someone else told her that’s what she was. I mean, she did those things after, but not at first.

I was under the impression that being defined by someone else was a bad thing. Isn’t that something that liberals supposedly fight against? How does this not violate that principle? Help it make sense, people.

After having a conversation with the psychic in question, the “Stranger Things” actress said that she headed home and did what any person her age would do. She got on Google and looked up how you know you’re a feminist. And it was after that she decided to read a few books and articles on the topic and decided to become a feminist, fulfilling the psychic’s prophecy.

You know, this reminds me of “The Matrix” when the character of the Oracle (Gloria Foster) tells Neo (Keanu Reeves) not to worry about breaking a vase in her kitchen. He starts to object that he hasn’t broken anything and looks around the room, causing him to bump into the vase, which hits the floor and shatters into pieces.

Advertisement

The Oracle then proceeds to tell Neo that what’s going to really blow his mind is whether or not he would have broken the vase had she not said anything in the first place.

That’s pretty much what happened here.

The psychic told Brown that she was a feminist, which sent her on a path of looking into the movement and became a self-fulfilling prophecy. Good grief, this stuff is goofy.

“[I] really grasped the idea of feminism and what it means to me,” Brown said during the interview, before saying, “Ultimately, it’s about opportunity.”

The 19-year-old actress, who has started her very own production company, is now looking to create additional opportunities to hire women and, in her own words, “tell stories about what girls and women can be,” according to the magazine.

She then revealed that one of the projects coming out of her company, PCMA, called “Damsel,” features Brown in the lead role as a princess who does battle with dragons rather than being a young lady who needs a man to rescue her from the big bad. In other words, typical feminist propaganda.

“The theme is feminism,” Brown told Glamour during their conversation.

“I just think there are things in the world that haven’t been created,” the actress added. “I don’t need to do a whole big thing and change the world. I don’t need that. But if I can do the small things that help people — their heart, their mind, their spirit — then that’s what I’ll do.”

Advertisement

What is it about being a young actor or actress in Hollywood that leads people to become nutty? Is there something in the water? It seems like every person involved in the acting or writing side of the entertainment industry is wacky and dabbles in either witchcraft or some sort of twisted buffet line where they pick and choose a variety of different beliefs from various religions and philosophies to mix together.

Let’s hope Brown, who is still really just a kid, gets her head on straight before too much damage is done.