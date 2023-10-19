How Stupid Is the White House? They Literally Doxxed a U.S. Special Forces Team

In yet another example of unprecedented stupidity, the Biden White House, caring most about the visual impact of a photo op, shared an image to social media that literally put lives at risk.

The White House Instagram and X accounts shared a photo of Biden shaking hands with the special forces team tasked with helping free hostages in Gaza without censoring their faces to protect their identities.

BREAKING: A White House spokesperson tells me that this photo of Pres. Biden meeting with what appears to be a Delta Force team in Israel was posted last night in error. The original photo had faces exposed. This one has the faces covered to protect their identities. “As soon… pic.twitter.com/GLjif6mVCU — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) October 19, 2023

“This is what happens when you value diversity over competence in your hiring process,” Chaya Raichik, who runs the popular Libs of TikTok account on X (formerly Twitter), said. “Everyone involved in that post decision should be fired.”

The White House eventually took the image down, but not before the post was seen by countless internet users, some of whom have since disseminated the photograph to various other sites.

“The picture is from Instagram, but it’s still out there on the internet after they deleted it,” wrote Joel Abbott at Not the Bee. “I found it, faces and all, on a random Kenyan news profile on Facebook!!!”

Abbott reports that he also found the uncensored image”on random accounts, including Spanish-speaking ones.”

“I found the non-blurred photo on 4chan,” he added. “I found it on a forum of ‘special operations enthusiasts’ who like to play with airsoft guns called DEVTSIX. It’s gone all over the world. I also found a subreddit from SOF (Special Operations Forces) and JSOC (Joint Special Operations Command) guys who were TICKED because they painstakingly pixelate every photo they share and the flippin’ White House just doxxed a bunch of our elite operators.”

According to Bill Melugin of Fox News, the White House has admitted to accidentally doxxing U.S. special forces by posting the photo.

“As soon as this was brought to our attention, we immediately deleted the photo,” the White House said in a statement. “We regret the error and any issues this may have caused.”

NEW: The White House admits they accidentally doxxed US Special Forces by posting an uncensored photo of them w/ Biden in Israel. WH: “As soon as this was brought to our attention, we immediately deleted the photo. We regret the error and any issues this may have caused.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 19, 2023

This is not the first time the White House has been careless and revealed the identities and locations of people they should not have in order to get a compelling photo op of Joe Biden. Of course, the entire botched withdrawal from Afghanistan was done with the goal of getting a 9/11 photo op to boost Biden’s presidency.

Some on social media are questioning whether the doxxing was an accident or deliberate. I don’t know the answer to that, but, sadly, given the kinds of people that serve in the Biden administration, I can’t exactly discount the possibility it was intentional.