CCP Uses Terrorist Propaganda to Accuse Israel Falsely of ‘War Crimes’

Killers of a feather must stick together. Despite substantial evidence proving that Hamas, not Israel, was responsible for a deadly air strike that hit a Gaza hospital (or its parking lot), the murderous Chinese Communist Party (CCP) released a video accusing Israel of a “war crime,” using terrorist propaganda to do so.

First of all, never implicitly believe anything the Palestinian authorities say, especially when it comes to accusations against Israel. The “Palestinian people” was invented specifically to undermine Israel, and their leadership all either actively engages in or financially incentivizes terrorism. Palestinian terrorists’ goal is to wipe Israel off the map, and they constantly use their own people as human shields.

So when Gaza accused Israel of being responsible for an airstrike on a hospital that allegedly killed 500+ people in Gaza, the immediate reaction should have been skepticism. As it turns out, there is pretty solid evidence that it was a misfired Hamas rocket, and it was not from Israel. Such a self-damaging misfire is not unusual in Gaza. Furthermore, there is some doubt as to whether 500 people were actually killed. Foreign independent intelligence puts the real number between 10 and 50 killed, according to the Jerusalem Post.

God works in mysterious ways: Who would have believed that Al Jazeera, the foremost terrorism promoting media, would provide the conclusive evidence that terrorists' rocket caused the hospital blast in Gaza 😇pic.twitter.com/KurixBlOQ8 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 17, 2023

But none of that stopped CCP state propaganda outlet Global Times from posting an Oct. 18 video featuring Hu Xijin. As context for just how objective and reliable Hu is, last year, he called for the CCP to “shoot… down” U.S. planes visiting Taiwan. Now he’s demanding that the International Criminal Court investigate “war crimes” related to the Gaza hospital disaster, sneering at Israel’s evidence-based insistence that Hamas, not Israel, was responsible. The CCP is history’s greatest mass murderer, however, with up to 500 million victims, so it’s not surprising that it should side with the Palestinians despite the recent heinous atrocities of Hamas. The CCP and the Palestinians reportedly formed a strategic alliance months ago.

But the evidence is against Hu. In fact, Israel reportedly intercepted a conversation between Hamas terrorists discussing how a rocket appeared to have misfired and landed in Gaza, according to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus.

Here I explain to @ErinBurnett on @cnni our investigation and some of the evidence we are going to share about why the explosion at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza was caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket that misfired. And I caution all jornalists to take info from Hamas-controlled… pic.twitter.com/0hJ1ljI7TV — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) October 18, 2023

On Oct. 18, Conricus also provided a more detailed breakdown with photographic evidence from Gaza, including images taken by IDF, with evidence showing it was a Hamas rocket rather than an Israeli rocket that hit the hospital’s parking lot, damaging cars and causing a fire. It is interesting that no images show evidence of a lot of bodies or destruction to the surrounding buildings (including the hospital), indicating that Hamas is doing its usual practice of inflating the number of alleged civilian deaths from the disaster. Conricus also provides evidence to show Hamas rocket launches right next to civilian buildings like schools and mosques.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE: Debunking Hamas fake news with IDF Spokesperson @JConricus. https://t.co/1mWmcibn4o — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 19, 2023

CCP state propagandist Hu Xijin:

I strongly urge the International Criminal Court in The Hague to take immediate action and investigate the brutal blast of the Al-Ali Baptist hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, which has resulted in at least 500 dies [deaths]. This is a clear case of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Perhaps, but certainly not by Israel. Not that Hu wants to punish Hamas, as his subsequent comments make clear. But if 500+ people died — for which the “proof” is the word of Hamas — the guilt would be with Gaza’s own leaders, not with Israel.

Since the end of the World War II, there has never been a single war action that caused 500 dies [deaths] in a hospital, and it is even doubtful if such an incident occurred during the World War II. If the perpetrators of this crime are not brought to justice, the International Criminal Court might as well close its doors.

Again, however, the CCP isn’t the least bit interested in holding Hamas accountable. It wants Israel blamed. Hence Hu cites Gazan sources.

According to accounts from personnel inside the hospital, the disaster was caused by a ‘massive explosion.’ Israel has attributed the explosion to a misfired rocket launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad armed group, but it is hard to believe that the poorly-made rockets in Gaza could generate such immense power. People tend to believe that only Israel’s rockets, and they must be launched with great precision, can cause such massive casualties at once.

Don’t you love that vague “people tend to believe”? The rocket landed in the hospital parking lot because Hamas didn’t fire it precisely, in fact. And again, that 500 number is an assertion from Gaza authorities.

If you watch the video from IDF above, you will see photographic evidence to prove that actually there was no crater in the hospital parking lot and relatively minimal damage to surrounding buildings, but with evidence of fire, which is typical of homemade Hamas rockets but not of Israeli rockets (which would leave a crater but no fire). Hu is basing his assertions purely on claims by Hamas (which runs the Gaza health ministry) — not exactly a reliable source.

Therefore, Arab countries are now using the strongest language to condemn Israel. Furthermore, Israel has a record of falsely accusing Palestinian militants of the killing of Al Jazeera journalist last year, which shows a lack of honest credibility. Regardless, it is hoped that the international community will conduct a thorough investigation into the bombing of the Gaza hospital.

I wish they would — it would clear Israel. Notice there’s no mention by Hu of Palestinians’ atrocities against Israeli civilians, starting this ongoing war that has killed over 1,400 Israelis. Furthermore, it’s the Palestinians who lie about everything, from their false claim to Israeli land to their pretense of caring about their own people in Gaza. The Palestinian terrorists have long hidden their weapons and military targets in and around mosques, schools, residential high-rises, and hospitals. Incidentally, the Al Jazeera journalist mentioned above was probably killed accidentally during a Palestinian-Israeli clash, according to the IDF.

The CCP is a mass murdering dictatorship, and Hamas is a terrorist organization. They both pursue their own evil ends (which include destroying Western civilization) without the least regard for human life — including the lives of their own citizens.