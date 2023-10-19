“Mom, there was a big boom at the door that scared me. All the windows in Grandma’s house were broken at the entrance. Because there was another boom, there are many broken windows. Mommy… I’m scared. There are people in the house, help me.”

Those were the last known words of a 12-year-old autistic girl named Noya Dan to her mother, according to the Pledge Times. The outlet reported that on Thursday, the Israeli government confirmed that the remains of Noya and her grandmother, Camela Dan, were found on Wednesday.

A story in the Daily Mail reported that Noya and Camela were taken when Hamas invaded the Nir Oz Kibbutz. The grandmother’s home was set ablaze, forcing them out to be kidnapped by the terrorists. The fire gutted the house, leaving it a mere shell. A child’s bike was found, apparently stomped on. Their bodies were found in the surrounding fields. Over 100 residents were abducted from the kibbutz.

Like many kids, maybe even yours, Noya was a Harry Potter fan. In the Daily Mail story, alongside photos of the ruined home, you will see a photo of Noya with her grandmother, and you will see a photo of her dressed up in her Hogwarts uniform, clutching a Harry Potter book and her wand. Take a long, hard look at those photos. This is what decolonization looks like.

J.K. Rowling took note. She posted a photo of Noya on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Kidnapping children is despicable and wholly unjustifiable. For obvious reasons, this picture has hit home with me. May Noya and all hostages taken by Hamas be returned soon, safely, to their families.” That, of course, was before Noya’s body was found.

Kibbutz spokesman Ron Bahat told the Daily Mail:

This was the home of Carmela Dan and her granddaughter Noya. When we came back after the attack, we found a lot of blood in their house, but they were missing. Yesterday, we found their bodies. They had taken shelter from the rockets when the air raid alert went off. But the terrorists set fire to the house to force them out. They are among more than 100 killed and missing from our kibbutz. So far we have confirmed the death of 25, but the number keeps rising. There are more than 80 still missing.

We have heard that the protesters and the legions of others have been indoctrinated and are not aware of the atrocities of Hamas. After the Second World War, there was no shortage of civilians who claimed they had no idea what was going on inside the concentration camps. One Holocaust survivor said that the civilians knew. They all knew. They just never thought they would have to answer for it.

When you see the protestors in the streets, the professors, celebrities, “artists,” the various outed government employees, the Squad, and all the rest, remember that they know. There is no way they can’t know.

And think of Noya. When you see the memes, the videos, and reports, and hear the violent rhetoric, think of Noya, the 12-year-old Harry Potter fan who was forced out of a burning house to be murdered by Hamas. None of those who were murdered are mere bodies. They had stories. They had loved ones. They had names. Like Noya.