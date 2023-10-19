How Many Hamas Sympathizers Are in the Biden Administration?

On Thursday morning, a Biden administration official stepped down from the State Department, expressing concern over President Biden’s decision to provide material support for Israel. Josh Paul, who was working in the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, shared his resignation letter on social media.

“Today I informed my colleagues that I have resigned from the State Department, due to a policy disagreement concerning our continued lethal assistance to Israel,” Paul wrote on LinkedIn. “I cannot work in support of a set of major policy decisions, including rushing more arms to one side of the conflict, that I believe to be shortsighted, destructive, unjust, and contradictory to the very values that we publicly espouse.”

But rest assured, Paul claims he doesn’t condone the Hamas attack on Israel.

“Let me be clear: Hamas’ attack on Israel was not just a monstrosity; it was a monstrosity of monstrosities. I also believe that potential escalations by Iran-linked groups such as Hezbollah, or by Iran itself, would be a further cynical exploitation of the existing tragedy,” Paul continued. Here comes the “but.”

“But I believe to the core of my soul that the response Israel is taking, and with it the American support both for that response and for the status quo of the occupation, will only lead to more and deeper suffering for both the Israeli and the Palestinian people — and is not in the long term American interest.”

Yada, yada, yada. Paul then accused Israel of committing “gross violations of human rights.”

In short, Hamas was bad, but Israel is worse and shouldn’t be allowed to defend itself from terrorists who want to destroy it. I shed no tears over his resignation. Frankly, I’m not surprised that there was someone serving in Biden’s State Department who doesn’t believe Israel should defend itself. Barack Obama loaded up his administration with anti-Semites and anti-Israel ideologues as well.

What concerns me is how many more Hamas sympathizers there are serving in his administration — I suspect quite a lot — and what impact they might have on U.S. policy. On Wednesday, we learned that the Biden administration put a former spokeswoman for the Palestinian Liberation Organization in charge of handling asylum claims at the Department of Homeland Security. This woman has been posting Hamas propaganda online. She reportedly still works for DHS.

How many more are there that we don’t know about? Those who are smart enough not to go public with their anti-Semitism or aren’t about to give up their jobs over America’s public support of Israel but may achieve their goals in other ways. Think about it. Whose bright idea was it to send $100 million to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and the West Bank, knowing full well that this money would likely be used by Hamas for anything but humanitarian purposes? It sure feels like the United States is publicly supporting Israel but undermining it as well.