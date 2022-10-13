The Democratic Party Is Full of Racists and Anti-Semites Who Haven't Been Held Accountable

I couldn’t help but laugh earlier this week when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that Democrats call out racists in their own ranks, unlike “MAGA” Republicans.”

Jean-Pierre was asked if the Los Angeles City Council members who were caught on video making racist comments should resign, and she said yes.

“When a Democrat says something racist or antisemitic, we hold them accountable,” she said. “When a MAGA Republican says something racist or antisemitic, they are embraced by cheering crowds and become celebrated and sought after for endorsements.”

Her examples were Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) being opposed to slavery reparations and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano criticizing his opponent, Josh Shapiro, for sending his kids to an elite private school—a common line of attack used by Democrats against Republicans. (Shapiro’s kids’ private school happens to be Jewish, not Christian, therefore his remarks are being falsely branded as anti-Semitic.)

Meanwhile, Barack Obama’s blatant anti-Semitism was routinely ignored during his presidency. Various members of the so-called “squad” have also made various anti-Semitic posts on social media and supported anti-Semitic House resolutions. Joe Biden even nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court despite her membership in a college organization that hosted an anti-Semitic speaker her senior year.

And then there’s Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), who praised the racist and anti-Semitic Louis Farrakhan‘s Nation of Islam back in 2013, and has a history of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel sentiments. How exactly has he been held accountable?

Another example that Karine Jean-Pierre did not bring up is her past role as a senior adviser and national spokeswoman for MoveOn.org—a far-left organization that advocated for boycotts of the Jewish state that are widely considered anti-Semitic. Nope, she wasn’t held accountable; she got a promotion.

And then, of course, there’s Joe Biden himself. Biden, who once praised segregationist Democrat George Wallace as “someone who’s not afraid to stand up and offend people, someone who wouldn’t pander but would say what the American people know in their gut is right.” He also bragged that Wallace once considered him “one of the outstanding young politicians of America.”

Biden also has a history of making blatantly racist statements and a decades-long record of opposition to busing and desegregation. And in 1977, during a congressional hearing on anti-busing legislation, Biden, who joined with segregationists in this fight, said he wanted to “ensure we do have orderly integration of society,” and pointed out he was “not just talking about education but all of society.”

Then he said, “Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point. We have got to make some move on this.”

In fact, calling Joe Biden out for his opposition to busing was Kamala Harris’s big moment during the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries.

Joe Biden made a racist remark last summer at the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre when he bizarrely claimed that black entrepreneurs don’t have lawyers, unlike their white counterparts. A couple of years before that, he implied that poor kids are all non-white.

In 2020, Biden infamously claimed that black Americans weren’t black if they were considering voting for Trump.

In 2007, Biden made a blatantly racist comment by calling Barack Obama “the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy” to run for president, even though Jesse Jackson, Alan Keyes, Carol Moseley Braun and Al Sharpton had all previously run for president. Were they not articulate or clean enough for Biden’s standards? What exactly did he mean? He claimed his comments were taken out of context, but the racist implications of the remark didn’t sit well with many people.

These remarks define who Joe Biden really is, yet his party never held him accountable. Instead, they made him their nominee in 2020 and put him in the White House.