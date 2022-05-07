Here’s What Biden Doesn’t Want You to Know About His New Press Secretary

When Joe Biden announced Karine Jean-Pierre would soon replace Jen Psaki as his press secretary, he naturally assumed the media would collectively swoon over the fact that he had picked a Black Lesbian Woman™ for such a high-profile position. Which, of course, they did. Biden clearly expects Jean-Pierre’s status as a black woman and a member of the LGBT community will protect her from scrutiny and criticism.

Heh. Well, not from me.

It turns out that when you read the fine print on Black Lesbian Woman™ Jean-Pierre, you find out she’s in a same-sex marriage with CNN reporter Suzanne Malveaux, which raises a few ethical questions.

“The White House did not respond to a request for comment about whether Jean-Pierre would recuse herself in dealing with CNN,” the Washington Free Beacon reports. “Malveaux’s colleagues include Valerie Jarrett’s daughter, CNN justice correspondent Laura Jarrett, and Israel ambassador Tom Nides’s wife, Virginia Moseley, who serves as CNN’s senior vice president of news gathering.”

“Suzanne Malveaux will continue in her role as CNN national correspondent covering national/international news and cultural events but will not cover politics, Capitol Hill, or the White House while Karine Jean-Pierre is serving as White House press secretary,” a CNN spokesperson told the Washington Free Beacon.

But that’s not the only skeleton in Jean-Pierre’s closet. In addition to the aforementioned ethical issues, she is also a long-time anti-Israel activist.

Her history includes a past role as a senior adviser and national spokeswoman for MoveOn.org, a far-left organization that has established itself as anti-Israel, in part by advocating for boycotts of the country that are widely considered anti-Semitic.

“Joe Biden’s promotion of Jean-Pierre signals to all would-be Israel haters that their efforts will be rewarded with White House appointments and promotions,” said Ellie Cohanim, a former Trump administration official who served as the State Department’s deputy special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism. “At a time of rising anti-Semitism in America, Biden’s promotion of Jean-Pierre is exactly the wrong signal to send.”

“As a child of Holocaust survivors and as an American Jew, I am both appalled and frightened that Biden has chosen as his principal deputy press secretary, Ms. Jean-Pierre, who has shown essentially antisemitic hostility toward Israel and is willing to lie about and vilify Israel and Jews to promote her ugly Israelophobic agenda,” Mort Klein, CEO of the Zionist Organization on America, said in a statement.