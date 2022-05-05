Black Lesbian Woman™ to Replace Circle Back Girl as White House Press Secretary

On Thursday, Joe Biden announced Thursday that White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will replace Jen Psaki as White House press secretary when Psaki jumps ship on May 13 for MSNBC.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” Biden said in a statement. “Jill and I have known and respected Karine [for] a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.”

Psaki’s tenure as White House Press Secretary has been a bit of a rocky one. Her tendency to dodge questions, deflect blame, and lie during press briefings has not gone unnoticed. She was also routinely humiliated by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy. During her briefings early last year, Psaki’s tendency to avoid answering questions by promising to “circle back” to an issue earned her the nickname “Circle Back Girl.”

Psaki announced she was leaving the White House last month. At the time of Psaki’s announcement there was no report on who might replace her, but I predicted that Karine Jean-Pierre was the likely candidate.

There’s no report on who might replace Psaki to be the Biden administration’s chief propagandist. However, my money is on White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who is not only a black woman (at least I think she is, I’m not a biologist) she’s also a lesbian. Hence, she checks all the right affirmative action boxes that matter so much to old white man Joe Biden.

Not that I’m bragging. Frankly, it was so obvious.