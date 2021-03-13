WATCH: Peter Doocy Destroys Jen Psaki Over COVID Crisis at Border

Did you catch Fox News reporter Peter Doocey absolutely crush it during Friday’s White House press briefing? Our favorite Circle Back Girl, Jen Psaki, clearly wasn’t up to the task of dealing with a reporter who’d done his homework after trying to avoid answering a question about the COVID crisis at the border.

Doocy asked Psaki what the Biden administration is doing to protect the citizens of border towns in Texas, where illegal immigrants are testing positive for COVID at a rate of nine percent, which, Doocey noted, is “more than double the national average.”

That’s when Psaki really started to stumble. “Well… I don’t know… I’m not questioning the data,” she began, before trying to sidestep the question by adding, “I certainly would refer to [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] and I’m happy to get more specific data…”

“That’s who gave us the numbers,” Doocy said.

At that point, Psaki, who said she wasn’t “questioning the data,” went on to literally question the data.

Peter Doocy: Illegal aliens are testing positive for COVID at twice the national average. How are you protecting citizens of border towns? Psaki: I certainly would refer to CBP for the numbers. Doocy: That's who gave us the numbers. Psaki: … pic.twitter.com/ySTFekhJVq — John Cooper (@thejcoop) March 12, 2021

Perhaps it would have been easier for Psaki to simply say, “the Biden administration isn’t doing anything to protect American citizens in border towns from illegal immigrants with COVID.”

At least then she’d have been honest instead of evasive.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Gab, Facebook, MeWe, Heroes, Rumble, and CloutHub.