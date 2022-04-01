Jen Psaki Is Leaving the White House... for the Most Obvious Place

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, our infamous “Circle Back Girl,” will be leaving the White House this spring.

It’s long been known that Psaki didn’t intend to hold her position very long. Last May Psaki revealed her intention to leave the White House sometime this year, telling David Axelrod on his CNN podcast, “I think it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job, in a year from now or about a year from now.”

Last month we learned that several left-leaning networks were looking to recruit her and it seems she’s finally settled on which network she’ll continue to spread Biden administration propaganda from.

According to Axios, which first reported on her upcoming departure, Psaki will be leaving the White House for MSNBC. However, she hasn’t made an official announcement yet, and no contracts have been signed due to legal and ethical issues. Nevertheless, they report that “Psaki is now in exclusive talks with MSNBC, and the deal is nearly final.” Psaki will reportedly host a show on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock, and be a regular on MSNBC’s cable shows.

Psaki will be a perfect fit for MSNBC, one of the most notoriously biased networks. Despite speculation that she might replace Rachel Maddow, those rumors have been shot down.

There’s no report on who might replace Psaki to be the Biden administration’s chief propagandist. However, my money is on White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who is not only a black woman (at least I think she is, I’m not a biologist) she’s also a lesbian. Hence, she checks all the right affirmative action boxes that matter so much to old white man Joe Biden.

Heck, I’m surprised Karine Jean-Pierre wasn’t nominated to the Supreme Court.