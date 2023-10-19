Meet the Biden DHS Official Who Used to Be a PLO Spokeswoman

We know that the Bidern administration has hired some very, very, very interesting people.

People like Sam Brinton, a Department of Energy expert on nuclear waste and a non-binary airport luggage stealer.

People like Nina Jankowicz, the “Mary Poppins of Disinformation,” as she called herself during her brief tenure as director of the Disinformation Board.

People like Professor Saule Omarova, Biden nominated an economic expert who praised the Soviet Union for its gender-neutral wage controls and “generous maternity benefits.”

There was an anti-gun nut nominated to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, as well as a Twitter troll who hates Republicans nominated to serve as head of the Office of Management and Budget.

But maybe Nejwa Ali, the DHS official in charge of vetting people who want to come to the United States, tops them all. Ali was at one time a spokesperson for the Palestinian Liberation Organization. Yes, that PLO.

“F*** Israel and any Jew that supports Israel,” she wrote on her Instagram page shortly after the Hamas butchery on October 7.

“Palestine will be free one day. F*** APARTHEID Israel and any Israeli that supports that bulls***. F*** you, may Allah forgive you. and spare us the crocodile tears, I sure as hell give zero f***s,” she wrote in another post on Instagram.

Now explain how she got hired in the first place, and what laws she broke by advocating for terrorism as a government employee https://t.co/Tgtx7bfn85 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 18, 2023

Daily Wire:

Nejwa Ali worked in 2016 and 2017 as a public affairs officer for the Palestinian Delegation to the U.S., which according to its own website, served as the “PLO office in D.C.” That office was expelled from the country by the Trump administration, but Ali landed on her feet, according to a screenshot of her LinkedIn profile, securing a job at DHS as an “Asylum Officer,” where she was tasked with “applying immigration laws and regulations to asylum applications.” This January, she moved over to being an Adjudication Officer for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS). People with that job, according to the agency, “analyze new or amended legislation and policy, prepare written reports of findings, and review and make determinations on cases for immigration benefits.”

The U.S. Gov’t Hired A Pro-Hamas PLO Spokeswoman To Handle Asylum Claims Unacceptable and deeply disturbing. We'll be getting answers.

https://t.co/YFSqH97SI0 — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) October 18, 2023

When the Daily Wire contacted her to ask whether she had told the DHS about her PLO ties, Ali used several colorful phrases in declining to speak with the reporter.

“That’s none of your f***ing business. Mind your business before I call the police. If I were you I’d respectfully hang up the phone right now,” she was quoted as telling the outlet. She similarly dismissed concerns about her views on Israel affecting her work with the American government, saying, “That does not affect the ability to do my job at all. You can mind your own business.”

We shouldn’t blame the government employees making these hires. They are only following guidelines written by people who don’t think the PLO is a terrorist organization and think nothing of putting people like Ali into positions where she could do enormous damage to the U.S.

Maybe we should count our blessings she isn’t some kind of non-binary, transgendered, multi-sex fanatic. She’s just a run-of-the-mill terrorist sympathizer.