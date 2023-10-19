Eat Ze Bugs! Meat Giant Tyson Invests in Insect 'Food' for People

Score another point for those of us in the “tinfoil hat” crowd who predicted that the New World Order would try to have us dining on cricket burgers.

Tyson Foods, one of the largest food companies in the world, is dropping mad stacks into a woke company that wants to turn grasshoppers into breakfast bars.

WOKE-O-RAMA! Let’s see how many times “woke” words “sustainable” and “planet” show up in this article. I will highlight them. The more they appear, the more “woke” these companies are. I’m sure there are others I haven’t thought of.

Tyson has agreed to invest in Protix, a company that turns insects into “protein” for human and animal consumption. I’ll let Protix introduce itself. From the Protix website (remember, I’m on “woke patrol and will highlight all the woke-iness I see):

Protix is the world leader in insect ingredients. We believe that feeding the growing world population should go hand in hand with protecting our beautiful planet. A huge challenge! Fortunately, the solution lies in nature itself: insects provide low-footprint proteins and other nutrients that can be processed into more sustainable feed and food.

Whoa, all that wokeness in just one paragraph! Let’s see what the bug-eating globalists say next:

Since 2009, we have been perfecting the insect ingredients that help feed and food manufacturers bring healthy and sustainable nutrition to the world. This is our call to all caring heroes, game-changers and innovators: join our mission to bring the food system back into balance with nature.

Dang! Protix must love its führer Klaus Schwab!

What does Tyson Foods have to say? This:

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), one of the world’s largest food companies, has reached an agreement for a two-fold investment with Protix, the leading global insect ingredients company. The strategic investment will support the growth of the emerging insect ingredient industry and expand the use of insect ingredient solutions to create more efficient sustainable proteins and lipids for use in the global food system. The agreement combines Tyson Foods’ global scale, experience and network with Protix’s technology and market leadership to meet current market demand and scale production of insect ingredients.

Now you may be thinking, “KDJ, I eat Tyson chickens all the time. They are a meat company first and foremost. Why would they buy into a bug food company?”

I’m glad you asked.

I just looked up Tyson’s Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) score, and I’m guessing Klaus Scwaub and his World Economic Forum (WEF) myrmidons are not pleased.

Tyson Foods is a bit naughty by the WEF’s standards. They scored a -30.4% in “negative impact.” Due mostly to its contributing to greenhouse gas cow flatulence, which the prairie fairies have told us will make the weather bad.

JOKE-O-RAMA! “Waiter, there’s a fly in my soup. I ordered the coastal peacock spider.” “Please be quiet sir,” the waiter responded, “or everyone will want one.”

Perhaps, and this is just a hunch, Tyson is buying into a bug slop food company to improve its ESG score so that it can receive investment cheddar from firms like Blackrock, State Street, and Vanguard, which are driving the “woke” ESG bull feculence (which ironically seems to be a leading cause of inclement weather, or so the cloud huggers believe).

One thing is certain, the WEF miscreants are planning on cutting meat out of our diets. Don’t believe me? Watch the video:

Meat will be a special treat. Read more: https://t.co/RiQP6tpkfp pic.twitter.com/7BcRHgnWTx — World Economic Forum (@wef) April 9, 2018

These companies seem to be running the world, though We the People are waking up.

Hold on, check this out: Protix is located in the Netherlands, which is not only one of the world’s largest producers of meat, but it is also the nation where the government decided to kill off up to a third of the nation’s bovine population, you know, to stop hurricanes or something like that.

Or maybe, let me adjust my tinfoil cap, the globalist politicians in the Netherlands want to keep us weak AND make some cabbage from the caterpillar smoothies they expect us to suck down every morning as we leave our cubicles and head into work in our new, constantly-monitored, 15-minute city.

