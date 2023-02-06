German Globalist Domination: Major Grocer Scaling Back Meat Sales

German grocery giant Lidl is scaling back meat sales to weaken the world’s population save the planet from bursting into a fireball of cow flatulence.

Christoph Graf, Lidl’s purchasing director, spoke at a recent Berlin ‘Green Week’ event and said that the grocery chain intends to stop selling meat because “there is no second planet”.

FACT-O-RAMA! The World Economic Forum (WEF) has been pushing nations to reduce meat production, under the supposed belief that cows create too much greenhouse gas. The WEF was founded by German billionaire Klaus Schwab.

Jim Hagemann Snabe, CEO of Siemens, a huge German manufacturing company, used his time slot at the recent WEF hobnob to call on one billion-with-a-B people to stop eating meat.

“If a billion people stop eating meat, I tell you, it has a big impact,” Snabe declared to a room full of his fellow global communists. “Not only does it have a big impact on the current food system, but it will also inspire innovation of food systems.”

“I predict we will have proteins not coming from meat in the future, they will probably taste even better,” Snabe continued to a room full of his fellow genocidal lunatics. “They will be zero carbon and much healthier than the kind of food we eat today, that is the mission we need to get on.”

ANTHRO-RAMA! The beef-doom jackpuddings at the WEF want everyone to eat fire ants and dung beetles, warmed up on an electric stove — gas ranges are for planet-hating scapegraces like you and me.

The WEF is always “predicting” things, like in this 2019 video where they “predict” we will own nothing and like it by 2030 — a mere seven years from now.

Meat will be a special treat. Read more: https://t.co/RiQP6tpkfp pic.twitter.com/7BcRHgnWTx — World Economic Forum (@wef) April 9, 2018

FACT-O-RAMA! Lidl is a discount grocery store in the United States, with 178 locations in 10 states.

The hirsute climate hippies at Greenpeace cheered the grocery store for bowing to the woke and choosing to scale back their beef sales.

“Lidl has recognized the signs of the times and is really taking responsibility for the products sold in its stores,” Greenpeace whale chauvinist pig Christiane Huxdorff stated before suggesting the German government subsidize her vegan diet.

The razor-dodging celery-munchers are calling for a 30% reduction of cow herds in the Netherlands, because cow farts, of course.

BRONTO-RAMA! The planet miraculously survived dinosaur flatulence. I think we’ll be fine.

The WEF believes the world is overpopulated and heading toward Soylent Green-like living conditions, even though they actually acknowledged the declining worldwide birth rates.

One thing is for sure: the WEF has a plan to brainwash people into eating their bug collections.

Here’s another cow-phobic video from the WEF:

What if we all stopped eating meat? Read more: https://t.co/674mfhcW3B pic.twitter.com/gzmGk0JNGe — World Economic Forum (@wef) December 15, 2016

The WEF isn’t alone. The United Nations is in on the global commie game as well and is calling for reduced meat consumption.

And just when we think the meat-beaters can’t go any further, the green Führers at the WEF have decided we — the filthy hoi polloi — need to eat weeds and drink sewage water.