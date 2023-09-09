Tinfoil Haturday: Why Is Bill Gates Buying Up Farmland and Beer Companies?

I’m one of those people who believe in minding my own business. But when I see globalist toilet people engaging in suspicious behavior, my nose for news takes over, and it usually detects overwhelming amounts of fecal-scented flapdoodle that shouldn’t be ignored.

If our nation had to pick a top latrine-dwelling globocrat, I’d nominate Bill Gates as our Mister Pissoir. I’d pass out flyers that read, “The Top Four Reasons Bill Gates Is a Commie Clown.” I’d list them as:

Gates spent so much time with Jeffrey Epstein that his wife claims it was a reason they split up;

He is a mega-vaccine cheerleader;

He owns more farmland than any other private individual in the U.S. and no one knows what he is doing with it; and

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation gave two grants to a company to modify and release mosquitoes and ticks into nature. The mosquitoes are ostensibly to fight malaria, though Gates is also investing in malaria vaccines. And the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) claims his ticks have nothing to do with the nation’s sharp increase in meat allergies.

FACT-O-RAMA! The CDC also claimed masks work and vaccines stop the spread of COVID-19. Now no one believes anything they say. Also, why is Gates allowed to “modify” insects and release them into nature?

Bill Gates has recently been making some questionable acquisitions in the beer industry. He bought a $902 million stake in Heineken just before the brand took a 10% nosedive. Gates then turned his attention to one of Heineken’s competitors, Anheuser-Busch — the parent company of the Queen of beers, Bud Light.

So one of America’s wealthiest vaccine-pushing, bug-modifying, pedo-chumming miscreants is buying up farmland and beer companies. What can it mean?

As we know, globalists, in their desire to keep us weak and vulnerable, are trying to get us to stop eating meat. Bill Gates now owns more farmland in the United States — 242,000 acres — than any other single sub-human. We have no idea what he is doing with it. He also believes cow flatulence is making the clouds bad and wants the world to cull the herd by hundreds of thousands of heads of cattle. And as Gates and his globalist myrmidons claim the beef sky is falling, several things are happening:

Half a million Americans are now allergic to meat; and

Gates is pushing his new fakin’ bacon.

Best case scenario: Gates, one of the nation’s wealthiest men, is pretending bovine fluffer-doodles are causing hurricanes and thus the livestock must die. Gates then introduces faux-burgers and becomes a trillionaire.

Award-winning journalist, Alex Newman (@ALEXNEWMAN_JOU), on the effort by Bill Gates and other advocates of mass depopulation, to deliberately collapse the food supply, so people will have no choice but to eat insects and lab-grown fake meat: "When you have people who are… pic.twitter.com/7nd28D9YIh — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) September 4, 2023

Worst case scenario: cows worldwide are dispatched and there is a global food shortage. Out of desperation, we eat Gates’ fake steaks, which he has loaded up with mRNA, and the World Economic Forum (WEF) slimesters are one step closer to their goal of global human enslavement by 2030.

But what about those barley pops Gates is buying up? Why especially would Gates buy Bud Light, the Titanic of beers? Not only is Bud Light the monkeypox of suds, but Gropey Joe Biden’s alcohol scapegrace, Dr. George Koob, is hinting he may release a “guideline” suggesting We the People drink no more than two libations per week.

REMINDER-O-RAMA! The CDC issued COVID “guidelines” such as locking down, wearing useless masks, getting bogus vaccines, and standing on useless stickers six feet apart at the grocery store — you know, for safety.

Today’s guideline is tomorrow’s tyranny.

Perhaps Gates is buying beer companies for the same reason he is purchasing farmland: to let it rot on the vine and cut the supply.

Gates has known every success life can offer. He has enough money to spend the rest of his satanic life eating gold-encrusted panda steaks. Why is he flying to Davos to rub elbows with the crème de la crumbs of humanity instead of fishing or touring Europe and the South Pacific, metal-detecting WWII relics as any normal man would?

Gates seems to have replaced the time he spent on Epstein’s pedo island with buddying up to the globalists from the WEF who openly advertise their plan for a great reset of the world. He regurgitates the WEF’s control mechanism, “klymatt chainje,” whenever there is a microphone in his face. (The intentional misspelling will hopefully throw off the Big Tech fuehrers and keep their algorithms from demonetizing this article, which our own Paula Bolyard wrote about.)

For some men, the freedom of having $111 billion in the bank isn’t enough. Some men want power.

What Have We Learned?

Now that Gates can’t have sex with kids on Epstein’s pedo island, he has turned his attention to global tyranny along with his bros at the WEF. He openly preaches the “dangers” of klymatt chainje.

Gates owns more farmland than any other person in the U.S., but he doesn’t appear to be farming it. He is telling everyone that those smelly cows have to die as he pushes ersatz meat on the rest of us. And he is buying up beer companies at the same time Biden wants us to scale back to two drinks per week. That sounds like financial suicide, but Gates didn’t become a billionaire by being stupid.

Gates released mosquitoes to “fight malaria,” but he’s also purchasing stocks that involved malaria vaccines.

BONUS FACT-O-RAMA! Bill Gates bought into Dutch fertilizer company OCI NV, an outfit that makes nitrogen-based fertilizers, at a time when Dutch farmers are being pressured to kill their cows — a plan Gates advocates — partly to reduce nitrogen-based fertilizers. He is playing both sides of the cow/nitrogen fertilizer coin.

Gates is a lizard person who must be watched. He is smart and rich enough to make anything happen that he desires and, at 67 years old, is young enough to see his Faustian finagling come to fruition.

I will keep my non-suicidal eyes on Bill Gates and report back. Now, if you’ll excuse me, my fourth bourbon of the weekend (SUCK IT, BIDEN) and the first tomahawk steak of my life are calling my name.