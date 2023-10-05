The Morning Briefing: Let's Check In On Joe Biden's Rogue Goon Squad FBI

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Aredelia knew that perseverance would make her “Frito Pie and Poodle Shaving” dream a reality, despite everything Clement said.

The Mainstream Media would rather have us discussing Matt Gaetz and the Republican, um, situation in the House of Representatives all day for the next week or two. If we’re being honest here, Matt Gaetz would too. He gets a twitch if he’s out of the spotlight for too long.

Alas, the Democrats are still out there and up to things far more detrimental to the continued existence of the Republic than a little infighting among House Republicans. They’ve gotten to fly under the radar for almost a week so it’s probably time to see what they’re up to.

It’s been some time since we discussed the FBI here at the Briefing. I occasionally wonder if I’m too eager when calling them out. One never knows what might set off Biden’s Bureau these days.

I’m kidding, we totally know what sets them off: any American who doesn’t vote Democrat.

That’s right, Public Enemy Number One for Joe Biden’s door-battering FBI thugs is still Generic Trump Voter. Matt has the latest from the Dystopian States of America:

As if it wasn’t bad enough that the Biden administration was abusing the justice system to target Donald Trump, now it’s using the Federal Bureau of Investigation to track and counter supporters of Donald Trump. That’s according to a bombshell report that Newsweek published on Wednesday. “The federal government believes that the threat of violence and major civil disturbances around the 2024 U.S. presidential election is so great that it has quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump’s army of MAGA followers,” the outlet reports. “The challenge for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the primary federal agency charged with law enforcement, is to pursue and prevent what it calls domestic terrorism without direct reference to political parties or affiliations — even though the vast majority of its current ‘anti-government’ investigations are of Trump supporters, according to classified data obtained by Newsweek.”

Since the Republicans took over the House in January, FBI Director Christopher Wray and his boss, Merrick “Biden Capo” Garland have been summoned to Capitol Hill on numerous occasions to answer for their un-American antics. Both have repeatedly insisted that they aren’t politically biased in their approach to law enforcement. We all know they’re lying, of course.

Because our institutions are garbage now and nothing matters anymore, the FBI isn’t even bothering to hide the fact that its bosses are full of it.

The FBI may have officially designated MAGA devotees a domestic terror threat only recently, but they’ve been unofficially doing that ever since the commie cabal running Joe Biden’s brain came to power.

During his first sham impeachment, then-President Trump tweeted a poster of himself that said, “In reality, they’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just in the way.” He’s never been more correct about anything.

Forget bringing back COVID. The FBI is going to make up reasons to harass, intimidate, and even arrest anyone who professes that they are going to vote for Trump, no matter how tepid their support may be. This isn’t really just about the MAGA faithful, it’s about any Republican, Independent, or moderate Democrat who wants to get this Constitution-hating regime out of Washington.

If Trump isn’t the nominee, the FBI will have no trouble at all declaring that anyone supporting a different nominee is a domestic terrorist.

Now that we have to worry about voting freely, the country’s transition to a hideous Third World banana republic is complete. We would have been better off if Biden hadn’t mentally checked out and actually run his own presidency, because it feels more and more as if some Soviet leftovers are running things in his stead.

Book of the Month Recommendation

“You Will Own Nothing: Your War with a New Financial World Order and How to Fight Back“—Carol Roth

Everything Isn’t Awful

Poker pre-game.

