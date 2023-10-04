Woman Vows to Hold Disney Accountable After Waterslide Caused Embarassing Injuries

There are a lot of crazy things you hear coming out of Disney these days, and I’m not just talking about the woke drivel they pack into their movies and television shows. It turns out some of the rides inside Disney World are just as dangerous to your physical health as the woke agenda in their programming is to children’s mental health.

According to Breitbart News, a woman has filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney World after she claims to have suffered serious injuries at one of the water parks after a waterslide gave her an extreme “wedgie,” bunching up her swimsuit around her body.

According to the new lawsuit, the woman says the wedgie was so hardcore and painful that she ended up with a number of lacerations and internal organ damage from the Humunga Kowabunga water slide within the Typhoon Lagoon water park. Honestly, as ridiculous as it might sound on the surface, once you see how badly this lady got hurt, you’ll understand why she filed the suit. But if I’m being honest, I don’t think she’ll end up winning in court. The victim in this horrific case, which occurred back in 2019, is looking to score $50,000 in damages.

“The slide caused [her one-piece swimsuit] to be painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her,” the lawsuit goes on to say. “She experienced immediate and severe pain internally and, as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs.”

“Specifically, when a rider of The Slide reached the bottom of the ride and traveled into the pool of water designed to stop further travel, the force of the water can push loose garments into a person’s anatomy — an event known as a ‘wedgie,’” the suit states. “Because of a woman’s anatomy, the risk of a painful ‘wedgie’ is more common and more serious than it is for a man.”

Emma McGuinness, who was 30 when the incident occurred, was rushed to a local hospital after getting off the ride, where she received a number of procedures to help fix her gynecological injuries.

Here’s more from Breitbart:

The filing says the women “suffered severe and permanent bodily injury including severe vaginal lacerations, a full thickness laceration causing Plaintiff’s bowel to protrude through her abdominal wall, and damage to her internal organs.” The lawsuit alleges that Disney “was negligent and breached its duties of reasonable care” in failing to provide protective clothing, such as shorts, for the slide; failing to warn McGuinness and other women of the risks; and other design and safety failures.” The Humunga Kowabunga water slide is the park’s fastest water slide and sends swimmers down at almost 40 mph, Disney’s website says of the attraction.

Now, to be fair, Disney does describe the ride as a “near-vertical, 5-story drop — in the dark,” highlighting that it goes down 214 feet before riders exit into a pool of water. I mean, it sounds pretty fun, but I can totally see how this can cause potential injuries.

However, you are already acknowledging that there is a potential for things to go wrong by getting on the ride. You sort of take your life and your safety into your own hands when you engage in this sort of thrill-seeking. If the park has provided sufficient warning that you could potentially be injured riding a particular ride, it’s on you at that point.

There is also the issue of her attire. Maybe female patrons of the park should avoid the kind of swimwear involved in the incident? I’m not sure what kind of apparel would be better, but maybe shorts or something? That is definitely not my area of expertise.

Do you think she stands a chance of winning her lawsuit?