Gaetz Was Right About McCarthy. Come at Me, Bruh!

I’m going to respectfully disagree with Newt Gingrich, practically every conservative radio host, and most of my PJ Media friends: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy deserved to be sent to the cornfield.

There is a tumulus of reasons why pink-slipping the former Speaker was a bad idea. But there is something larger to be discussed.

McCarthy knew the rules and he broke them. He knew that handing the Democrats everything they wanted in the stopgap bill, most notably a pallet o’ cash for Ukraine, was a death knell. He did it anyway. Which rule was McCarthy going to break next? Some of the smartest people in the media believe the 2024 election may be our final chance to save the nation from Marxism. Do you really want a mushy squishy as a Speaker? I don’t.

I always considered McCarthy a RINO. I was nauseated when he became Speaker. That said, I was honestly surprised with some of his moves. However, continuing to throw mad stacks at the money-laundering nation of Ukraine is insane. More importantly, it tells me he is one of them, a globalist who may or may not be riding the Ukraine gravy train.

FACT-O-RAMA! The high-end cost of Trump’s border wall was $21 billion. Democrats fought to keep him from procuring the funding. But Democrats and RINO globalists have sent a minimum of $113 billion to Ukraine since the war began.

America’s uniparty continues to send mad stacks to one of the most corrupt nations on the planet, yet when 25% of our military personnel complained they didn’t make enough of a salary to feed their families, they were told to apply for food stamps.

Our heroes deserve better. They deserve food.

FACT-O-RAMA! I can’t believe we are at a point where I actually have to spell out that our military deserves food as we send billions to a country fighting our proxy war.

What’s Next?

A lot of people are calling for Trump to be the new Speaker. It’s a great idea. He would likely grab an enema hose and impeach the monsters running ruining the nation, notably Merrick Garland, Christopher Wray, Alejandro Mayorkas, and Joe Biden. He might even defund the FBI and replace it with a law enforcement agency that chases bank robbers and child molesters, rather than pro-lifers and MAGA meemaws. But Trump as Speaker isn’t likely to happen.

Jim Jordan is a good choice but not the only one. He has proven he is serious about punishing the Biden Spy Ring. One of the biggest challenges facing Republicans is making sure the Bidens are sent to the woodshed for their crimes. Otherwise, more swamp-dwelling lizard politicians will continue to sell out our nations for some cheddar.

Change can be unsettling but it can also lead us in a better direction. We have roughly 13 months to decide if our kids will enjoy the liberties set forth by the Founding Fathers or eat grasshopper soup in a pod.

Au revoir et adieu, McCarthy. We barely knew you but knew you too long.