Appalling: Struggling Soldiers Told to Apply for Food Stamps as Biden Sends Billions for Ukraine Military

Go Army! Eat Navy!

It seems the Democrats’ plan for our military is to have them vaxxed, woke, and broke. Thanks to a scorching case of Bidenflation, active service members are struggling to make ends meet here on the homefront. Rather than tossing our soldiers a well-deserved raise, the Pentagon’s official response is, “Get on the dole, dogface.”

How can the government expect our armed forces to wake up at 5 a.m. and spend 10 hours a day learning battle techniques the difference between genderqueers and pansexuals on an empty stomach?

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston released financial guidance to his soldiers recently, stating, “With inflation affecting everything from gas prices to groceries to rent, some Soldiers and their families are finding it harder to get by on the budgets they’ve set and used before. Soldiers of all ranks can seek guidance, assistance, and advice through the Army’s Financial Readiness Program.”

SHAME ON BIDEN-O-RAMA! Roughly 25% of our enlisted service personnel can’t afford to eat properly.

Among the various options for financial help and advice for soldiers and their spouses in the guidance is a link to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, aka SNAP, aka demeaning food stamps.

Here is the SNAP “guidance” from the Pentagon to our hungry soldiers:

SNAP is a U.S. government program that provides benefits to eligible low-income individuals and families via an electronic benefits transfer card that can be used like a debit card to purchase eligible food in authorized retail food stores. Service members and their families may be eligible. To determine qualification, visit the SNAP website or call the SNAP information line at 800-221-5689.

But here is what steams my clams; the Army can’t get a raise to buy food, yet the Democrats, drunk on power since they took all three branches of the government, have sent roughly $54 billion to Ukraine’s military. Let’s not forget the billions of dollars worth of war material that Joe “allegedly showered with his young daughter” Biden left to a bunch of terrorists. Telling those who lay their life on the line to apply for food stamps is a humiliating kick in the crotch for our nation’s patriotic warriors.

FACT-O-RAMA! Though we were never on food stamps when I was a kid, we didn’t have a lot of money. My mother would buy off-brand foods like “Hydrox” cookies instead of Oreos. Fruit Loops were for the rich kids. Fruit “Rings?” Now we’re talking! Oh, the shame.

What Have We Learned?

We’ve learned that the toilet people in the Democrat party, especially Biden, have wrought financial disaster for our country in a remarkably brief amount of time and we are all struggling, especially our underpaid soldiers. Meanwhile, those same assclowns sent mad stacks to another country’s military. Soon after, they told our struggling service women and men they won’t be getting a raise to help their financial debacle, but the country they defend is happy to humiliate them with food stamps. Not to mention, these same lib-clowns will spend trillions on pointless environmental programs to stave off a mythical catastrophe in which all of mankind is vaporized by solar flares because of cow farts.

