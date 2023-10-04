The LGBTHAHA Movement Jumped the Shark a Long Time Ago

Once upon a time, being gay in the United States was illegal.

In my 57 years, I’ve watched my gay friends go from being ostracized to being accepted. I saw a homophobic relative drop his guard — and his offensive slurs — against gay people after he watched me get a haircut on “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” in 2004.

FACT-O-RAMA! You can check out my episode here. Spoiler alert: I got divorced.

My, how things have changed — and most of my gay friends aren’t happy about it.

The gay rights movement went from fist-fighting cops in the late 1960s to the right to get married in 2015. That was its ultimate goal.

Gay people asked for tolerance, then acceptance. But somewhere along the way, the gay movement got hijacked by a needy, attention-starved, frequently violent group of men who not only want to live as women but also “demand” we respect them, even when they behave like total creeps, such as this attention-impoverished dudette:

Why this person is starving for the “respect” of conservatives is beyond me. I don’t care what he thinks of me. Why does he crave our acclaim? Probably because he knows he isn’t really a broad.

The next thing you know, they’ll demand straight men date trans guys.

FACT-O-RAMA! During the 1960s, gay bars were illegal in New York City. Mobsters, recognizing a potential profit, opened gay bars and paid the cops to look the other way. This all came to an end at what is referred to as the Stonewall Riots in 1969 when cops raided the Stonewall Inn and violence erupted.

The truth is, most people, even conservatives, don’t care how a man suffering from gender dysphoria chooses to dress. We are not concerned or threatened by a chick with a dingle. Who cares?

Though the trans crew loves nothing more than bathing in a puddle of victimhood and pretending they are being “genocided,” the truth is, their antics are boring enough to put a cup of coffee to sleep. Gay men and women took the slings and arrows for decades. The battles are over. The transamabobs, far from being victims, walk on water.

In fact, the trans tribe’s laughable antics have grabbed the attention of the people they should avoid the most, the socio-economic group that can water down their movement into extinction within a year: rich white kids.

Well-to-do Caucasian teens are flocking to the LGBTCIA crowd in record numbers. As rappers can tell you, there is no worse way to lose street cred than to have wealthy, pasty kids from suburbia climb aboard your gravy train.

Many affluent white teens are eager to rebel against their guilt-inducing privilege (because three hots and a cot in a gated community with cable TV and the newest iPhone are so hard to endure). They’re declaring their queerness at levels not seen in the history of the pink world. Why? Because they have no skills or personalities that will make them stand out, and joining the LGBTWTF crowd is now not only safe but it’s mondo-chic.

Talent-free, unembellished ghost kids hanker for attention, and today, that requires nothing more than saying, “I identify as,” and Wham-O! The floodgates of attention and vogue burst open.

As I wrote in April 2022, “When I was a teenager, the cool kids smoked cigarettes. Today they cut off their weiners.”

There are currently 14 — sorry, 74 — dammit, I mean 81 — oops, 107 genders with which formerly non-descript, mundane honky kids can now “identify.” And then there is sexuality. This means your oofy, vanilla niece can now proudly claim she is a “masc, bi demi” which means she is a masculine bisexual, demisexual who requires an emotional connection to feel sexually attracted to someone. Or perhaps your nephew will decide he is an omnigender two-spirit, which is a person who has the “spirit” of both a man and a woman and experiences ALL 107 genders at the same time. This is exhausting.

And if you gay folks think wealthy colonizer kids gentrifying your movement is bad, wait until you meet their mothers.

Today’s chardonnay-chugging Marxist mom wants nothing more than to show up for her infusion appointment with the other mumsies and proudly announce her darling Dylan is being fitted for zher new Frankengina. What could go wrong?

Things that can go wrong:

A trans man posted a video of her peeing. She had bottom surgery over a year ago and currently has three fistulas. A commenter shared similar struggles. Urethral lengthening has bad results and shouldn't be done. If these women want to stand to pee, they can carry a funnel. pic.twitter.com/kLoKn9Fkuc — Karen Hine (@Phytophilia1) September 27, 2023

Sickengly, wealthy moms pray to a God they don’t believe in hoping for divine intervention that results in their 15-year-old daughter asking to have her breasts carved out. Leftist, dipsomaniac mothers child bearers will drop their formerly fashionable French Bulldog from their Lexus SUV onto the highway at 80 MPH for the chance to don their Manolo Blahniks and walk into a school board meeting to “demand equality” for their he/she progeny.

FACT-O-RAMA! When I was a kid, my mom wanted me to be a hockey player, not a lass.

This is what happens when every kid gets a trophy. They grow up and quickly realize they aren’t all champions. When reality kicks in, Mommy’s little tequila mistake isn’t special after all. But that’s now easily remedied with a dress and some eyeliner. Mothers will suddenly fawn over their previously ignored booger factories. For attention-deprived kids and their virtue-signaling mommies, a well-timed penectomy isn’t child mutilation, it’s a miracle.